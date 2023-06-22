Worried about the high level of malnutrition in Nigeria, the Global Alliance for Improved Nutrition (GAIN) and HarvestPlus have commercialized Vitamin A Maize and Vitamin A Cassava with a target of reaching 34 million Nigerians in 8 states.

The project is funded by the Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development, Netherlands. It is targeting 23 million people in Imo, Oyo, Niger, and Kaduna with Vitamin A Maize, and 11 million people in Cross River, Anambra, Osun, and Nasarawa States with Vitamin A Cassava.

Yusuf Dollah, the Country Director of HarvestPlus, stated during the National Project Close-out Ceremony of the Commercialization of Biofortified Crops (CBC) Project that biofortification is a process of complementing existing nutrition. The approach used involved adopting staple crops that are commonly grown and consumed in Nigeria to address nutrition problems.

Dollah explained, “So we develop these varieties of crops to have high levels of micronutrients and vitamins so that as we grow them naturally from the farms and consume, we have access to the essential micronutrients and vitamins for us to live a healthy life.”

He emphasized the importance of commercialization within the value chain, ensuring that all actors involved, such as seed companies, agro-dealers, farmers, and processors, can generate income. This approach aims to promote sustainability and motivate individuals to continue participating in the value chain.

The project’s implication is to create access and availability. Dollah noted that people living in rural areas, unlike those in urban areas, cannot afford packaged foods fortified with micronutrients. Therefore, the project focuses on making biofortified crops accessible to rural communities that primarily consume what they produce from their farms.

Dr Abbas Yusuf, the Deputy Country Director of GAIN Nigeria, highlighted the processing of vitamin A maize and vitamin A cassava as part of the project. He stressed the importance of processing the crops correctly to ensure food safety and quality.

Addressing the significance of the project, Dr Yusuf mentioned that Nigeria has one of the highest rates of malnutrition. Biofortification offers a sustainable solution by incorporating essential nutrients like vitamin A into crops such as maize and cassava, which are grown and consumed within the community. This enables the local consumption of nutrient-rich food by children and pregnant women, reducing the need for supplements.

Godwin Ehiabhi, the Senior Project Manager of Supply Chains for Commercialization at GAIN Nigeria, discussed the awareness they have created over the past three years regarding the importance of consuming biofortified staples. He observed that Nigerians often prioritize consuming heavy starchy foods without considering the nutritional content.

With the commercialization of biofortified food, the aim is to promote the consumption of nutrient-rich staples for all Nigerians, including children.

Ehiabhi stated, “We made it so easy because we are focused on the daily food we consume in the country. So if you are used to eating your fufu, this time you are going to eat Vitamin A enriched fufu, the same as maize.”





