Gaffes: Tinubu needs to rest ― PDP

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has advised the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Bola Tinubu to quit the race and take a rest.

In a response to an earlier call made by Tinubu for the presidential candidate of the PDP, Atiku Abubakar, to withdraw from the contest because he had run numerous times and failed, the PDP National Publicity Secretary, Debo Ologunagba, said on Friday that if there is anybody that needs to rest, it is the former Lagos State governor.

Speaking at an interactive session with journalists in Abuja, he observed that, Tinubu is not in the physical and mental condition to lead the country as demonstrated by his constant gaffes.

The party spokesman said: “I do not know if he advises himself as well. If there is anybody who needs to go rest, it is him.

He’s just a butt of joke all over the place bala blu bulaba blu blu blu. Come on.

“Number two, he’s the only man who creates a state without going through the Constitution. You would recall his campaign in Delta State. He said the candidate of the APC in Delta State would be the governor of Niger Delta State.

“The constitution provides for how to create a state but he created it right on the podium.

“So, if there’s anybody who needs to rest, it is him. He’s a man who cannot even pronounce a word, he’s tottering, he cannot.

For us, I think we just express pity. You see, dementia is setting in. Sadly so.

“In Lagos, He said ‘Do you love me? Do you love me? Go and collect you APV.’ And you remember, its all out there. I understand that some people are even compiling a compendium of Asiwaju’s gaffes

“Is that what this country wants? It’s a serious business. If you’re too sick…in any event, the Constitution provides for qualifications you’ve got to have. Of course, you must have soundness of mind.

“You do not need any other external influence to help. There are allegations that he needs some push from other external forces, we don’t know.

“But I think if anybody needs advice to rest, it is him and I hope very soon, he will go to rest because apart from the physical ability, the mental capacity that is required to be a president in this country, there are other issues that I believe is in the public domain.

“Issues about reported case of indictment, of conviction, of forfeiture in the United States. Those are issues for which I think if there is anyone who needs to rest, it’s Bola Ahmed Tinubu and we hope he will take the advice.”

Also speaking at at different interactive forum with journalists in Abuja on Friday, the Director-General, Strategic Communications, PDP Presidential Campaign Council, Dele Momodu, appealed to President Muhammadu Buhari to act on his promise to ensure the conduct of free, fair and credible elections.

This followed the harassment and attacks the PDP campaign has witnessed parts of the country.





He said it is not enough to bark but words must be followed with concrete actions.

According to him, the party has not been able to mount its campaign billboard and posters in all APC-controlled states especially Lagos because they have been prevented from doing so.

He said: “In practically all APC controlled states, It’s been virtually impossible for us to install our billboards, to paste our posters, use APC government-controlled radio stations, especially in Lagos where the candidate of the APC is seen as next to God.

“So, I wish to appeal through you to the federal government since they control the APC, that this is not what democracy is all about. I was one of those who fought and suffered for this democracy. We never envisaged that in the civilian regime, we are going to have this kind of harassment, whereby we cannot practice democracy as it should be done.

“In 2014-2015, I was one of those who supported Buhari, and there was never a time that PDP disturbed us because if they had disturbed us, maybe there would have been no Buhari.

“So, we are hoping that Mr. president would help us speak to the security agencies, to protect the lives of our people, to protect our properties wherever they are on the soil of Nigeria, because we are all Nigerians.”

Momodu also affirmed that despite the harassment the party receives, its flag bearer, Atiku, is leading in all fronts while his challengers are fading in strength.

He stated: “People can see the clear difference between His Excellency Atiku Abubakar and the other challengers. It’s very clear that he is the most experienced, the most detribalized. He doesn’t go anywhere discriminating against anyone, he is prepared.

“Nigeria cannot afford another sad experiment or experimentation, because if you are not prepared, that is what will happen. He knows what to do from day one.

“There is no doubt in my mind right now that PDP is in the lead when it comes to campaigning. When it comes to positive messaging, the others I will not say they are in disarray but they are struggling. PDP is clearly in the lead.

“PDP is a very responsible political party. We are the most organized political party and that is why if you have monitored or if you have followed our rallies, you would have noticed that they are usually carnivals, carnivals of ideas, carnivals of issues.

“A few times we’ve had issues, it was because some people wanted to disrupt our rallies. But thank God we have a very good defense team. They always go ahead to make sure that they can guarantee maximum security because if you go to a rally and people get killed or injured, nobody wants to come to the next rally.

“So, we have been extremely fortunate that we’ve been able to prevent the thugs from taking over our rallies.”

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE