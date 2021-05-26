Gabriel Ohwo, a detribalised Nigerian —Awolowo Dosumu

The Chairman, African Newspapers of Nigeria Plc, publishers of Tribune titles, Ambassador (Dr) Olatokunbo Awolowo-Dosumu, has described the late Gabriel Ononyume Ohwo as an exemplary human being.

Ambassador Awolowo Dosumu made the statement during final burial and thanksgiving mass for Pa Ohwo on Sunday, at the Sacred Heart Cathedral, Warri, Delta State.

She said: “The Obafemi Awolowo family commiserates with the family of Chief Gabriel O. Ohwo on the demise of their patriarch.

“Chief Ohwo was a conscionable Nigerian whose loyalty transcended primordial considerations. He was a detribalised Nigerian and an outstanding civil servant who lived for high ideals, refusing to worship at the altar of lucre.

“He believed that Nigeria could only be great if those who meant well for the country were allowed into leadership positions.

“Chief Ohwo believed so much in Papa Obafemi Awolowo and what he stood for that not only did he do all in his power to cushion the pangs and pains of incarceration when Papa was in Calabar prison for trumped up treasonable felony charges, he also put his job on the line to ensure Papa’s safety in the prison.

“Ohwo frustrated the attempt to poison Papa and also rendered ineffective the move to use the riots by some prison inmates as a smokescreen to eliminate the Sage.

“Even after the release of Papa from prison, Chief Ohwo remained close to him. Chief Obafemi Awolowo’s family is proud of Chief Ohwo. We also appreciate his love for and devotion to Papa.

“We pray that the Almighty will grant him eternal rest and watch over his family.”

In his sermon, Reverend John Harry Edah, who assisted the officiating priest, Reverend Father Morris Onomuodeke, admonished the congregation to love God, lead an honourable and exemplary life in contentment and piety like the deceased did.

Reverend Edah, who took his message from the books of Proverbs 4:7-15, Psalm 103, Romans 6: 3-9, John 11: 25-26 and Luke 7: 11-17 of the Holy Bible, described the late Pa Ohwo as one who affected his generation positively, shunned vagaries of this world and valued human life and dignity.

“An honorable life isn’t measured by the length of days, but by living a life untarnished or blameless,” he said.

He also charged the people to live a life that impacts the world positively.

Dignitaries at the funeral mass were former Delta State Head of Service (HoS), Mr Patrick Origho; former vice chancellor of the Federal University of Petroleum Resources (FUPRE), Professor Etu Efeotor; Chartered Insurance Broker, Francis Ewerhido; Chief Operating Officer, Red Star Freight, Chief Mudiaga Okumagba, and Administrative Judge, Effurun Judiciary, Hon. Justice G.B. Briki-Okolosi.

Others were former Chief Judge of the state, Justice Z. A. Smith, Justice Onojovwo, Justice Dolor and former chairman of DESOPADEC, Chief A.K. Osawata, among others.

