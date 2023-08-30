Following a successful coup in Gabon, a North Central African country, where President Ali Bongo was deposed, some Nigerians on social media have reacted differently to the incident.

President Bongo was ousted barely four days after being declared the winner of Saturday’s presidential election in Gabon.

Bongo, who became the country’s leader after his father passed away in 2009, managed to win a third term in an election that the opposing side argued was highly disputed.

The development is coming a few weeks after a West African country, Niger Republic, was overthrown by the military, who removed the democratically-elected President, Mohamed Bazoum.

However, the new trend of coups in African countries has continued to generate different reactions. While some Nigerians condemned the coup in its entirety, others are afraid Nigeria might be next.

Reacting to the development on X (Formerly Twitter) a broadcaster, Oseni Rufai wrote, “I condemn the coup in Gabon.”

@al_shekarau_ tweeted, “African military has taken a path that will take them to early gr*ve. It was west Africa(Niger) and now Central Africa(Gabon). ECOWAS must deal with Niger Juntas to serve as a deterrent for others. President Tinubu must return Democracy to Niger! I can Understand why Tinubu appointed the most trusted army Generals. Coup is never an option and will never be!”

Another user, @dr_nonsky tweeted, “Africa is waking up!!”

“Nigeria should get ready soon.” @boxoffice_film tweeted.

@judieberry wrote, “Military leaders taking over Democracy in Africa, since African Leaders no wan get sense. Nigeria might be next but our Military leaders dey inside bottle because of “one for the road.”

“Whilst you’re condemning the Coup in Gabon, don’t also forget that the ousted president, Ali Bongo just ‘won’ his third term bid through Election manipulations to continue his family 56 years rule. He was handed over power by his father, Oma who ruled the country for 42 years.”





@Ibrahkingdom25 tweeted, “These revolutions will continue in Africa. Other countries should assess themselves in the short time they have because the people are tired of their meaningless things. Government offices are not family offices.”