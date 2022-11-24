G5 governors still committed to PDP ― Ortom

The leader of the G5 PDP Integrity Governors’ Group and Benue State Governor, Governor Samuel Ortom says the group is still very committed to the PDP, adding that they will not leave the party.

The Governor was speaking Wednesday night at Umuobiakwa country home of Gov. Okezie Ikpeazu during a Gala Nite organized by the Abia State Government in honour of the visiting G5 PDP Integrity Governors who are in the State for the flag-off of the Abia State PDP Campaigns.

Governor Ortom, who said that the Group still appreciates the PDP, however, pointed out that they will not be intimidated from standing for the truth.

He charged Abians to ensure that PDP wins all the elections in the State.

In his speech, the Abia State Governor, Dr. Okezie Ikpeazu assured that the G5 PDP Governors are standing on a strong moral pedestal and doing everything to put away impunity and high-handedness in the PDP.

He said, “Nigeria is in dire straits and hanging on a balance, adding that if the Integrity Governors fail to put their feet forward, it would spell doom for the country”.

Dr. Ikpeazu disclosed that they were not pursuing their individual comfort but determined to lay a solid foundation for the unborn generation, stressing that they were determined to stand for the truth, adding “as soon as the right thing is done, the PDP will win the election next year”.

The event was attended by Governors Nyesom Wike of Rivers State, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State and Seyi Makinde of Oyo State, the former Governor of Ekiti State, Ayodele Fayose, former Abia State Deputy Governor, Chief Acho Nwakanma, PDP Governorship Candidate for Abia State, Professor Eleazar Uchenna Ikonne and his running mate, Barrister Okey Igwe, National Deputy Chairmen, South of the PDP, Ambassador Taofeek Arapaja, National Vice Chairmen, South East, Chief Ali Odefa, National Vice Chairman, South-South, Chief Dan Orbih, Members of the House of Assembly and candidates of the party, Abia PDP State Chairman, Rt. Hon. Asiforo Okere, Secretary to the State Government, Barr. Chris Ezem, Chief of Staff to the Governor, Chief Okey Ahiwe Commissioners, party chieftains, traditional rulers among other dignitaries.

