G100 changes name to Coalition for Democracy, demands forensic audit of voters’ register

The G100 Coalition has changed its name to Coalition for Democracy and demanded a forensic audit of the voters’ register ahead of the 2027 general elections.

In a statement signed by Salihu Lukman on behalf of Coalition Parties on Thursday, the coalition also demanded that all parties be provided with the voters’ register, and asked the Inspector-General of Police to guarantee equal protection for all lawful political activities.

It also sought an end to alleged discriminatory denial of campaign venues, political offices and advertising spaces.

The Coalition for Democracy is the coalition of opposition parties formed after the 1st Opposition Summit on August 31, 2026, in Abuja. Rising from its meeting in Abuja on Wednesday, November 4, 2026, its Central Leadership Committee (CLC) said the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) is systematically shrinking Nigeria’s democratic space and creating an electoral environment in which only the ruling party enjoys privileges deliberately denied to the opposition.

The Central Leadership further called on the Inspector-General of Police to guarantee equal protection for all lawful political activities, in accordance with Section 83 of the Police Act 2020, and to make public the outcome of investigations into attacks on opposition supporters in Oyo, Kaduna and Sokoto states.

The meeting warned that, with barely 72 days to the January 16 elections, the conduct of government institutions and security agencies raises serious questions about whether Nigerians will be allowed to freely choose their leaders.

The Committee noted that in the last 90 days alone, opposition supporters have been attacked in Kaduna, ambushed in Ibadan and attacked in Sokoto and Cross River.

It said hotels booked for opposition delegates have cancelled reservations, campaign offices have been sealed, and opposition billboards have been pulled down in Edo State while those of the ruling party remain untouched.

“The APC is not just trying to win the election. It is trying to decide the conditions under which everybody else must contest it. This is what happens when a ruling party begins to confuse its control of government with ownership of democracy. You cannot be a contestant and insist on writing the rules for your opponents,” the coalition said.

The Coalition therefore demanded that INEC immediately provide all registered political parties with electronic copies of the preliminary voters’ register and subsequently the certified register.