G-5 Governors will continue to preach equity, justice, fairness ― Wike

Nyesom Wike, Governor of Rivers State has stated that the G-5 group of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governors will continue to preach for equity, justice and fairness in the party.

This is because he insisted that compliance with the principles would be the basis of reconciliation being pursued by stakeholders in the party.

The governor made the assertion at the inauguration of the Rumuepirikom Flyover, the 8th so far constructed and completed by his administration.

The inauguration of the project which was located just in front of the palatial home of Wike was performed by Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, former National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress APC, on Wednesday.

The Governor pointed to how, prior to the crisis rocking the PDP, some members of the party were singing the praises of the G-5 governors but noted that the same people have turned around to call them names because they are clamouring for equity, fairness and justice.

Wike said; “I’m sure, those of them in my party, before, they cannot say anything without mentioning Wike. But now, because I said let the right thing be done, let agreement be agreement. Because I have said that, I have now become an enemy of those who were praising me morning, night, or any day.

“But because we said, look, we had an agreement, do this, do that, and some people believe that they will not and we said it must be done. We stand for equity, fairness and justice. That is what the G-5 Governors will continue to preach. We have said we are not against reconciliation, but reconciliation must be based on equity, fairness and justice.”

He added that politics is about interest and Rivers people must be sure of what they stand to benefit from any support they will have to give ahead of the 2023 general elections.

“Politics now is about interest. You must tell me what is the interest of Rivers State. You must tell me what is the interest of my community. I will not join anybody who does not want my state to benefit. I will not support anybody who does not like my state”, the governor said.

He drew attention to the place of integrity in leadership across strata and why leaders must be bound by what they say and do.

Wike added; “When once you have lost integrity, there is nothing you can offer again. And that is the problem we are having in this country where politicians will stand up and make a statement.

“And then, people are watching you fulfil that statement, promise you have made and when you don’t, Nigerians will now say that is how politicians behave. I don’t agree with that.

“Individuals can behave that way, I will not behave that way. If I say something today, I will do it. If there is any reason I won’t do it, I have to come back to you and let you know this is the reason why. And that is what they call integrity.”

He called on leaders across all strata and divide to promote unity among Nigerians stating that to him, the expected unity should be devoid of ethnicity, religion and party considerations but based on the fact that one is a Nigerian.





“We need a Nigeria that all of us can be proud of. And so, for us, all we are looking for is how Nigeria will progress. How people will have food on their table. It is not about ethnicity, it is not about religion. It is not about the party but how Nigeria will progress. That is where we stand.”

Wike used the opportunity to offer a public apology to Oshiomhole over some political comments made against him and the governorship candidate that he supported in the last Edo State gubernatorial election.

“You know I came to Edo State to make sure your candidate didn’t win the election. I was virtually in charge, every day coming out on television to take you on, and I said you will not win, and you didn’t win.

“Well that assignment has been done, we now know who is who. I want to tell my people, I sincerely apologise to you and you know, each time you (we) learn,” he told the former Edo State Governor.

Performing the inauguration, Oshiomhole noted with pleasure the belief by Governor Wike that in a democracy, though political parties are needed to win elections, promises made to the people must be kept and projects delivered as proof of governance.

He said; “I think, Rivers people should be proud because our people often say that prophets are not appreciated at home. Governor Wike has truly transformed this city.

“So, sir, the truth is that I have heard anyone who is able to say with some measure of confidence that Governor Wike, his own na just talk. You talk, you walk the talk.

“In politics, I can’t come to this place when we want the votes and begin to celebrate you. If I celebrate you like our President Buhari has celebrated you now, and you’re using the certificate to make the most potent campaign against my own party what can we say?

He commended Governor Wike for using his time in office as the Governor of Rivers State to make a difference.

“Facts are very stubborn. So, I agree that even your worse critics will admit that Governor Wike has made a difference. You made a difference not only in terms of projects but even your statement this afternoon, I join you in saying this because I had the course to say that in Benin when I was Governor of Edo State that how can a country be governed by people who cannot be trusted?

“When politicians make statements, make promises or even make agreements or even enact laws and the laws are not to be obeyed by themselves but to be obeyed by others and when they default in their promise or standing, they say that is politics for you,” Oshiomhole stated.

