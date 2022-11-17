G-5 Governors to flag off Rivers PDP campaigns

The Rivers State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) is set to launch its gubernatorial election campaigns with the unveiling of its candidate, Siminalayi Fubara.

The event which has been slated to hold Saturday, November 19, 2022, is expected to be performed by the G-5 Governors who have remained the strongest supporters of the Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike in their fight for equity, justice, and fairness in the party.

Briefing newsmen in Port Harcourt on Thursday, Felix Obuah, the Director General of the PDP Campaign Council stated that all the G-5 Governors, Samuel Orton of Benue state, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu state, Seyi Makinde of Oyo State, Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia state and their leader Nyesom Wike would grace the occasion.

He added that the Governors, friends, and leaders of the party would be hosted at a State Banquet by Governor Wike on the eve of the campaign flag-off.

He commended the G-5 Governors for remaining in the center of the fight designed to promote inclusiveness.

“We applaud the G-5 for remaining the soul and conscience of the PDP. They have earned the respect of Nigerians by staying on in the PDP. Their decision to pursue peaceful options despite obstacles placed on their way has further endeared them to the Nigerian people.

”We are glad that these great patriots who believe in one Nigeria will participate in activities marking the flag off of our campaign efforts in Rivers State”, Obuah stated.

Speaking on the campaign, the former State Chairman of the PDP declared the readiness of the party to fight for the renewal of a fresh mandate of four years from the people of Rivers State.

He said; “As the clock ticks and public attention turns in the direction of Rivers State we want to inform you that we are ready. We are ready to fight the good fight, our sleeves are rolled up, and our hands on the plough.

“We are ready as a political party, to win the 2023 gubernatorial election. We are also ready to sweep the National Assembly and the State House of Assembly elections.

“We are prepared, through the special grace of God, to build astutely on the legacies of hard work, strong leadership, and rapid transformation established by the Wike administration.

“We are prepared with the support of the good people of Rivers State who continue to back the PDP and our dynamic leader, Governor, Nyesom Wike, to ask for a fresh mandate of four years”.

Obuah added; “We believe that the fresh mandate shall strengthen a shared vision of great prosperity and progress. And ensure the consolidation of the new Rivers vision which has given birth to an evolving era of great enduring works, great transformation and resounding achievements”.

