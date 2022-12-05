G-5 governors hopeful of reaching alignment with PDP on demands ― Makinde

One of the G-5 governors on the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) platform, Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State has said that the group is still hopeful of reaching some form of alignment with the PDP on its demands.

Speaking with journalists at the governor’s office, Ibadan, on Monday, Makinde said conversations on its demands of the party are still ongoing, adding that it was not yet time for the G-5 governors to clearly reveal their preferred presidential candidate.

Makinde said: “Are you not aware of who our presidential candidate is? It is not time. We are still talking. We have made some demands on the party. One day is a long time in politics.

“So, we are still talking and we are hopeful that some form of alignment will be reached at the end of the day.”

Responding on ongoing consultations with aggrieved persons, ahead of the 2023 elections in the state, Makinde said some of those aggrieved members who left had shown a positive disposition towards returning to the party.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

According to Makinde, quite a number of those who left the PDP in the state did so, so as to achieve their political ambition, but were keen on dropping the ambition to return to the party.

He avowed that efforts at reaching out to aggrieved members within the party yielded results.

Makinde said: “We have been reaching out to people that are aggrieved within the party but those that have left the party, it is a totally different approach because some of them left because of their political ambition.

“But, we are still reaching out even to some of them and some have indicated a positive disposition to dropping those ambitions and coming back to join us in the party. The work is ongoing.”