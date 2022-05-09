FY 2021: Unity Bank posts N50.28bn in earnings, N3.33bn in profit

Unity Bank Plc has declared a Profit Before Tax (PBT) of N3.33 billion in the financial year ended December 2021, indicating a 49.9 per cent increase from the N2.22 billion it recorded in 2020.

Similarly, a review of the lender’s 2021 full-year result submitted to the Nigeria Exchange Limited (NGX) showed a significant improvement in its bottom line as Profit After Tax (PAT) rose by 52.1 per cent to N3.17 billion from N2.09 recorded in the corresponding period of 2021.

The bank also grew gross earnings, rising by 8.1 per cent to N50.28 billion from N46.52 billion in 2021.

Another key highlight of the agribusiness-focused lender’s financial performance is the growth of its assets, which rose by 9.5 per cent to close at N538.87 billion from N482.02 billion in 2020, cumulating three years of consecutive high growth.

Equally, the bank grew assets by 39 per cent and 67.9 per cent in 2019 and 2020, respectively to see a rebound with an even greater resurgence in the lender’s profitability for two successive years.

Commenting on the result, the Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer, Unity Bank Plc, Mrs Tomi Somefun, stated that the key performance indicators have continued on a trajectory of healthy balance sheet growth, asset quality and profitability achieved on the back of deft diversification of the bank’s earnings base that balances out fairly in asset creation, investments and trade activities and riding on the innovative customer-centric product offerings for both the retail and consumer segments of the market.





Somefun shared the optimism that given the increased focus of the bank on growing its retail footprints supported by significant investment being made in technology to expand its digital banking space, the growing contribution of the channels and platforms delivery would further boost the multiple streams of income in the coming years.

She further stated, “The bank’s growing profile in agribusiness has now placed it on a pedestal that enables it to attract significant value chain businesses for the continuous growth of its retail and SME banking whilst the bank consistently deploys product development/marketing initiatives to further grow the brand franchise, maximise the benefits and boost retail growth to double digits.”

Overall, positive sentiments around the repositioning of the bank and the outcome continue to dominate opinion among analysts as informed by the outlook for the future and as market confidence continues to improve.

