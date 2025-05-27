Future of Nigeria in the hands of children — Kogi Poly Rector

The future of Nigeria lies in the hands of its children, but we must first lay the foundation upon which they will stand.

The Rector of Kogi State Polytechnic, Lokoja, Professor Salisu Ogbo, expressed this sentiment on Tuesday while serving as the Guest Speaker at the Nigerian Post/Margaret Ekpo Memorial Lecture and Awards in Lokoja. The theme of the event was “Children: Our Future, Our Responsibility.”

He noted that it is often said that children are the leaders of tomorrow.

“While this may be true, I would like to expand that vision that children are also the mirror of today’s society. What they see, hear and experience becomes the blueprint upon which they build their lives”, he suggtsified that future of Nigeria lies the hands of its children.

Professor stressed that if they grow up in an environment of love, support, education and opportunity, they are more likely to become responsible, productive citizens. But if they are exposed to violence, poverty, neglect and discrimination, we may inadvertently be nurturing a generation plagued by trauma and hopelessness.

“Our collective task, therefore, must include advocating for compulsory and accessible basic education, improving the quality of public schooling, integrating life skills into the curriculum and ensuring that no child is left behind especially the girl child, children with disabilities, those in conflict-prone and or rural areas.

“Beyond education, we must prioritize children’s health and safety. Every child deserves to grow up in a healthy environment; one where their physical, emotional, and psychological well-being is nurtured. We need stronger healthcare systems that cater for children’s needs, from prenatal care to immunization and adolescent health services. Our legal systems must also be empowered to enforce laws that protect children from abuse, trafficking, child labor and other forms of exploitation.

“The role of the family in this regard cannot be overemphasized. Parents and guardians are the first educators and protectors of children. But parenting is not always easy, especially in an increasingly harsh economic climate” he noted

He therefore called on the government and civil society to support families with resources and policies that enable them to raise their children effectively, stressing that community structures, religious institutions, and traditional leaders also have a duty to provide moral guidance and to challenge harmful practices that compromise children’s rights and dignity.

“In today’s world, technology is reshaping how children learn, socialize, and see the world. While digital tools provide incredible opportunities, they also present serious risks including exposure to inappropriate content, cyberbullying, and addiction. It is our responsibility to guide children in using technology responsibly and to create safe digital environments that foster learning and creativity rather than fear and confusion.

“However, as we celebrate the memory of Margaret Ekpo, a woman who dedicated her life to the voiceless; we are reminded that leadership is not just about occupying positions of power, but about using influence to advocate for the vulnerable.

“Chief Ekpo championed the rights of women and children because she believed that their well-being was central to national development. Therefore, let us draw from her courage and recommit ourselves to fighting and supporting policies and programs that uplift the lives of children across our country and Kogi State in particular.

READ MORE FROM: NIGERIAN TRIBUNE