The Chairman of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) at the Federal University of Technology, Minna (FUT Minna), Prof. Gbolahan Bolarin, has disclosed the union may declare industrial action in a couple of weeks over the federal government’s refusal to honour the agreement.

The union said this in a townhall meeting at the main Campus of the University, Gidan Kwano, held on Monday to discuss the ongoing issues of inadequate funding of the Federal Universities across the country, non-implementation of the re-negotiated FGN/ ASUU 2009 agreement, non-payment of budgeted Earned Academic Allowances Earned (EAAs) including non-payment of promotion arrears and non-release of third-party deductions as well as failure to implement the resolution of Federal Executive Council (FEC) on the exclusion of Universities from IPPS, among others.

Prof. Gbolahan stated that the meeting was aimed at sensitising students about the myriads of challenges confronting ASUU members nationwide and the potential strike action that may commence in the next two to three weeks if the situation remains unresolved.

During the meeting, the ASUU branch Chairman, in a prepared press statement which he read to the newsmen at the venue, outlined the grievances of the union, stressing that the negative impacts of irregular and insufficient salary payments of the academic staff union, and by extension, on the quality of education of the Nigerian public universities.

He emphasised the union’s commitment to the welfare of its members and its determination to take necessary actions, including the proposed strike, to press for their demands.

“The failure of the Federal Government to fulfil its salary obligations has put immense strains on our members. We have reached a point where we must consider a strike to compel the government to address these issues. Our primary goal is to ensure that our members are treated fairly and that the educational system remains robust,” Prof. Bolarin affirmed.

The town hall meeting also featured remarks by Comrade Eze Christian, the President of the Students Union Government (SUG), the Federal University of Technology Minna.

He made a passionate appeal to both ASUU and the Federal government to urgently resolve their differences in the interest of the students.

Comrade Christian highlighted the adverse effects that continuous disruptions in academic activities may have on students’ academic progress and plans.

“We understand the concerns of ASUU and the legitimate demands being made. However, we plead with both parties to find common ground to resolve the impasse between the Federal Government and ASUU members.

“The constant threat of strikes and disruptions in our academic calendar is detrimental to our education. We urge for an amicable resolution that allows us to continue our studies uninterrupted and graduate on time,” Comrade Eze Christian implored.

In a display of unity and determination, members of the ASUU at the Federal University of Technology (FUT) converged to protest the non-payment of their dues.

The protest, led by FUT ASUU branch Chairman, Prof. Gbolahan Bolarin, saw lecturers carrying placards with various inscriptions demanding immediate payments of their withheld and unimplemented salary arrears.

The peaceful protest, which took place on campus grounds, attracted significant attention.

The placards, bearing inscriptions such as “Pay Us Our Money,” “Our Dues, Our Rights,” and “Education Cannot Wait,” highlighted the lecturers’ frustrations over the delayed payments that have adversely affected their livelihoods.

Prof. Gbolahan Bolarin addressed the gathering, expressing the union’s grievances and emphasised the essential role of timely payments in maintaining the morale and efficiency of the academic staff.

“We have fulfilled our duties diligently and expect the same commitment from the appropriate authorities concerned. Delaying our payments undermines our efforts and impacts the quality of education we can provide,” he stated.

The protest was aimed at drawing attention to the financial struggles confronting ASUU and to urge the President Bola Ahmed Tinubu-led administration to take immediate action to resolve the lingering problems.

