FUTMinna, FMCB sign MoU to establish college of health sciences

In a significant move to deepen their longstanding partnership, the Federal University of Technology, Minna (FUTMINNA) and the Federal Medical Centre, Bida (FMCB) have officially signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for the establishment of a College of Health Sciences.

The signing ceremony took place on Thursday at the Federal Medical Centre in Bida, Niger State.

Speaking at the event, the Vice-Chancellor of FUTMinna, Professor Faruk Adamu Kuta, expressed his delight at the formalisation of the collaboration, describing it as the dawn of a new era.

He revealed that the university aims to commence training in the upcoming academic session and affirmed that the programme design aligns with existing academic and professional standards at the college of health sciences.

He further expressed confidence that both institutions would successfully implement the objectives of the agreement.

In his remarks, the Medical Director of FMC Bida Dr. Abubakar Usman emphasised the centre’s core mission of service delivery, service and training.

He highlighted the pressing need to train more health professionals in light of the increasing emigration of medical personnel.

According to him, the signing of the MoU represents a major milestone in the partnership between FMCB and FUTMINNA, providing a solid foundation for future collaboration.

Members of the FMCB team also lauded the leadership of both institutions for their commitment to fast tracking the programme’s commencement.

They noted that training and retraining remain critical aspects of their profession, and the new college will serve as a platform to continue this mission.

The collaboration, they added, is expected to enhance the visibility of both institutions and expand opportunities for impactful research.

Delivering the vote of thanks, Mrs. Fausat Fadeke Danmallam, Head of Planning, Research, and Statistics at FMCB, expressed gratitude to the Vice Chancellor and his team for their dedication to the partnership.

She offered prayers for the continued growth and success of the collaboration in fulfilling its mandate.

The event concluded with the formal signing of the MoU and a guided visit to the Antenatal and Gynecology Emergency Units.

