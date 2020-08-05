FUTA suspends student for hacking ‘Premium Times’ website

The Federal University of Technology Akure (FUTA) has placed an indefinite suspension on one of its students, Emmanuel Afolabi, for hacking the website of an online news publication, the Premium Times.

The institution who described Afolabi conduct as an act that constitutes misconduct and misuse of University Information Technology infrastructure said the student remained suspended indefinitely.

The student suspension was contained in a statement issued and signed by the Deputy Director, Corporate Communications, Adegbenro Adebanjo, said the school authorities swung into action after receiving a complaint from Premium Times about a Denial of Service, DOS attack on its website.

The letter of suspension dated August 5, 2020, read “the University noted that it received a complaint from Premium Times about a Denial of Service, DOS attack on its website between 28th and 29th February 2020 through a concerted vulnerability scanning by a person using IT infrastructure of the University.

“Following the complaint, the University management initiated an investigation and it was discovered that Emmanuel carried out the alleged act of misconduct using the login credentials of two members of staff, without authorization, to perpetrate the act.”

The school stated in the notification of indefinite suspension letter addressed to Emmanuel and his sponsors that “the institution in the extant Student’s Handbook of Information, your action is misconduct to abuse the use of University IT Infrastructure.

“While still putting in place an arrangement to give you an opportunity to explain yourself, you are hereby placed on an indefinite suspension retroactively from 18th March 2020.”

“In effect, Emmanuel should not be found anywhere in or near the precincts of the Federal University throughout the period of his indefinite suspension.

“The University deplores such behaviour and reiterates that it will continue to visit such aberrant act with the full weight of the rules and regulations governing students behaviour and conduct off and on the campus.

“For the avoidance of doubt, only students who are worthy in learning and character can lay claim to and be addressed as FUTA students.”

