Students from the Federal University of Technology, Akure (FUTA) on Friday, protested over the sudden death of a 500-level student of the institution, Akeredolu Ayomide, who slumped and died on Thursday evening.

The students who blocked the ever-busy Akure/Ilesha road for several hours while the travers were stranded on the road following the gridlock on the axis of the road.

All entreaties by some management of the institution to the protesting students fell on deaf ears, alleging that the Institution’s medical center lacked basic amenities, resulting in the death of Ayomide.

One of the students, who spoke with journalists alleged that the deceased slumped in his hostel and was subsequently rushed to the University Health but said due to lack of basic amenities, the student lost his life at the university clinic.

He said; “We rushed him to the health center around 8:30 pm, when we got there, there was power outage, and throughout the oxygen set up, CPR and injections they gave him, the light wasn’t restored, we had to use our flashlights, this is hard to believe that there’s no backup power supply in the clinic.

“Also, the health center refused to attend to another student, a former FUTASU Vice President who was in a critical condition and needed emergency attention because she was not with her identification card, while the Health Center Director said students should do their worst when accosted.

“The students are expressing their displeasure with a peaceful demonstration and calls on the government to come to their aid as there has been series of similar incidents in the past and demonstrations ended with unfulfilled promises”.

But in the Institution’s reaction to the death of the student, the Director, Corporate Communication, Adegbenro Adebanjo, described the death of the student as unfortunate, despite all efforts to revive him at the school’s health center.

Adebanjo in a statement signed by him called for calm and appealed to the protesting students to sheath the sword while all their grievances will be attended to.

He stated in the statement that, “the Federal University of Technology, Akure, FUTA mourns the sudden demise of one of our students, Ayomide Akeredolu, who died on Thursday, August 24, 2023, in the course of a sudden bout of illness.

“From reports pieced together, Ayomide Akeredolu slumped in his hostel and all attempts and medical intervention at resuscitation even at the Health Centre failed with the doctors recording that he was brought in dead.





According to the doctor on duty, “The student was rushed to the Health Centre at about 8:50 pm on Thursday 24th August 2023. He was brought in dead. Efforts to resuscitate him through Cardiopulmonary resuscitation and oxygen therapy proved abortive.

“He was subsequently taken to the UNIMED Teaching Hospital, Akure by the medical personnel on duty inside the University ambulance.

“Understandably, his friends and colleagues are devastated by the sad Development. The management joins them in mourning at this very difficult time. Our thoughts and prayers are with our students and the bereaved family.

“May the Good Lord grant his soul eternal repose and give the family and friends the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss”.

He stated further; “However due to some perceived misgivings about services at the University Health Centre, students embarked on a protest on Friday, August 25, 2023.

“The Representatives of the students, at a meeting with management called at the behest of the Vice Chancellor, pointed out some lacuna in the process of accessing services at the Health Centre.

“The management in the course of the meeting directed that immediate remedial measures be taken to address the lacuna and other issues raised by the students.

“The corrective measures will be reviewed from time to time to ensure that they are being implemented to the letter ,and satisfaction of the students. Again we commiserate with the family of our beloved student and pray for comfort from the Lord.”

