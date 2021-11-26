FUTA renames main auditorium after Awolowo

As part of activities to mark the 40th anniversary of the Federal University of Technology, Akure, the authorities of the institution, on Friday, renamed its 2,500 capacity hall after the first Premier of the Western region of Nigeria, Chief Obafemi Awolowo, during the school’s 32nd convocation ceremony.

Speaking during the ceremony, the Vice-Chancellor of FUTA, Prof Adeola Fuwape, said the school decided to rename the institution main auditorium after Awolowo, following his contributions to the development of education in the region.

Fuwape said Awolowo was able to develop the western region through the development of education, saying the late sage used his free education programme to liberate the people of the region.

The VC said the people of the Western region will not forget in hurry the contributions of Awolowo to the education sector which distinct the region among other regions in the country.

He said: “The names of the late sage and first premier of Western region Chief Obafemi Awolowo whose contribution to the development of education in Nigeria is legendary.

While unveiling the edifice, the leader of the Pan Yoruba socio-political group, Afenifere, Chief Rueben Fasoranti, commended the institution, saying the institution has taken bold steps in the right direction.

Fasoranti noted that the free education programme of Awolowo to all and sundry tremendously transform many Nigerians, and guide them to be productive in their respective fields and environments.

He maintained that Awolowo legacies remained unequalled, noting that his good works will forever linger in the memories of those who appreciate his contributions to the development of the region, saying the first Premier of the Western region has written his name in gold and remains an icon in education, politics and humanity.

The Afenifere leader congratulated the graduating students of the schools just as he congratulated the institution on its 40th anniversary of the school.

