Federal University of Technology, Akure (FUTA), has strengthened its commitment to promoting academic excellence and supporting medical education through the institutionalisation of a N12 million perpetual endowment for outstanding students in Medicine and Surgery.

The initiative, established in partnership with its development partners, is designed to create a sustainable reward system for exceptional academic performance while encouraging healthy competition, intellectual discipline and excellence among successive generations of medical students.

The policy was demonstrated at the university’s 2026 Excellence and Productivity Awards ceremony, where Oluwafikuanyo Paul Bamidele emerged as the inaugural recipient of the Dr Tunji Olowolafe Annual Prize for the Overall Best Student in Medicine and Surgery.

Bamidele earned the recognition following his outstanding performance in the University’s First Professional Examination and received the maiden award at a ceremony held at the Babatunde Afen Adebayo Multipurpose Hall, FUTA.

The annual prize, named after distinguished medical doctor and infrastructure development expert, Dr Tunji Olowolafe, is structured as a perpetual academic award that will sustain the recognition of exceptional performance in the university’s medical programme.

Under the arrangement, the overall best graduating student in Medicine and Surgery will receive N500,000 annually; however, pending the graduation of FUTA’s pioneer medical students, the university has introduced an interim provision recognising the best-performing student in the First Professional Examination, with each beneficiary receiving ₦250,000.

The examination marks a critical transition in medical training, qualifying students to progress from preclinical studies to clinical training.

The endowment reflects an institutional approach to strengthening academic standards through private-sector partnerships and structured interventions that go beyond conventional financial support for students.

A medical graduate of the University of Ilorin, Dr Olowolafe has established a professional reputation extending beyond medicine, particularly in infrastructure development and national development initiatives.

The establishment of the prize in his honour is also intended to preserve his professional legacy while inspiring young medical students to pursue excellence and make meaningful contributions to society.

Presenting the award to Bamidele, Engr Olatunji Ariyomo, FNSE, an infrastructure, energy and technology expert and alumnus of FUTA, was joined by the Pro-Chancellor and Chairman of the Governing Council, Dr Olugbenga Awe, and the Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Adenike Temidayo Oladiji.

The university’s adoption of a perpetual award framework provides a mechanism for ensuring that recognition of academic distinction remains part of its institutional culture, rather than being limited to occasional ceremonies or individual interventions.

For FUTA, the initiative represents an investment in the quality of medical education and the development of future healthcare professionals, while strengthening the role of development partners in advancing the university’s academic objectives.

Bamidele’s emergence as the first beneficiary has consequently set the pace for the award, which is expected to become a permanent feature of the university’s efforts to promote academic excellence in Medicine and Surgery.