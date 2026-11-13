FUTA churns out 256 first-class graduates as 4,212 set for convocation

The Federal University of Technology, Akure (FUTA), Ondo State, will graduate a total of 4,212 students at its 37th convocation ceremony, with 3,039 receiving first degrees and 1,173 awarded postgraduate degrees.

The Vice-Chancellor, Professor Adenike Oladiji, disclosed this on Friday during a press conference to herald the convocation ceremony, describing the occasion as an opportunity to celebrate academic excellence, assess the university’s achievements and reaffirm its commitment to producing graduates capable of addressing the country’s technological and developmental challenges.

Oladiji said the graduating students comprised 256 First Class graduates, 1,717 Second Class Upper Division, 964 Second Class Lower Division and 102 Third Class graduates.

She disclosed that the best graduating student for the 2025/2026 academic session, Daniel Victor Akintola, from the Department of Computer Science, finished with an impressive Cumulative Grade Point Average (CGPA) of 4.94.

According to the Vice-Chancellor, the postgraduate category comprises 641 Master’s degree graduates, 225 Postgraduate Diploma recipients, 173 Doctor of Philosophy (PhD) graduates, 131 graduates from the School of Professional Development and three Master of Philosophy graduates.

She said the university would also recognise two retired academics, Professors Thomas Inomisan Ofuya and Felix Akinsola Akinyosoye, with the conferment of Professor Emeritus titles in recognition of their outstanding contributions to teaching, research, scholarship, university administration and institutional development.

Oladiji said the convocation was not merely a ceremonial milestone but a reflection of FUTA’s responsibility to produce competent graduates, advance knowledge, promote technological innovation and contribute meaningfully to national development.

She said the university had continued to strengthen its academic programmes through curriculum development, accreditation, research-led teaching and the introduction of new areas of specialisation to prepare students for the demands of a rapidly changing world.

Highlighting achievements recorded during the 2025/2026 academic session, the Vice-Chancellor disclosed that the university introduced several undergraduate programmes, including Landscape Architecture and Design, Interior Architecture and Design, Industrial and Technology Education, Information and Communication Engineering, Science Laboratory Technology, and Economics and Strategic Analytics.

She said two new schools, the School of Architecture and the School of Science and Technology Education, were also established to expand the institution’s academic offerings and strengthen specialised training.

The Vice-Chancellor further disclosed that FUTA secured full accreditation for its Medicine and Surgery programme from the Medical and Dental Council of Nigeria (MDCN), with the council increasing its annual admission quota from 50 to 100 students.

She added that the university had also commenced its Nursing programme, further expanding its contribution to healthcare manpower development.

On research and innovation, Oladiji said FUTA had secured international research grants worth £136,511 and $115,000, in addition to 44 TETFund Institution-Based Research grants valued at N122.53 million.

She also disclosed that the university secured two patents for inventions in renewable energy and thermal analysis technology, while its Department of Surveying and Geoinformatics emerged overall winner of the 2026 Young Ocean Scholars University Research Hydrography Competition, winning N10 million and two laptops.

In another development, she said students of the university’s Biomedical Engineering programme developed a prosthetic solution that enabled an amputee, who had lost a leg more than 13 years ago, to walk again.

Oladiji also highlighted the achievements of Kelvin Nnadi, a Biomedical Engineering student, who won the N30 million grand prize at the 2026 Wema Bank National Hackathon with his healthcare robotics innovation, Neural Forge.

She said the university was also advancing agricultural research and food production through the expansion of its greenhouse facilities from one to 13, alongside the cultivation of improved oil palm and coconut seedlings and the reactivation of its poultry farm with more than 4,000 layer birds.

On infrastructure, the Vice-Chancellor said the university had completed several projects and was set to commission new facilities as part of activities marking the convocation.

The projects include the new university South Gate, the renovated and furnished Akindeko Male Hostel, the new School of Agriculture and Agricultural Technology building, the School of Health and Health Technology building, the School of Basic Medical Sciences building, University Health Centre Phase I and the School of Computing building.

Others are the School of Earth and Mineral Sciences building, the Open Distance Learning Centre, and a two-in-one lecture theatre and classroom blocks at the Medical Campus, as well as upgraded laboratories for Medical Laboratory Science and Public Health.

She said the projects were aimed at improving teaching and learning conditions, strengthening research capacity and providing a more conducive environment for students and staff.

The Vice-Chancellor also disclosed that the university was pursuing a N4 billion TETFund intervention for the development of engineering and technology facilities, alongside a N1 billion special intervention for the Nursing building and another N1 billion agricultural grant.

On staff development, Oladiji said 404 academic and non-teaching staff members were promoted to various higher positions during the period under review.

She explained that the promotions comprised 98 academic staff, including 36 professors, 33 readers, 24 senior lecturers and five Lecturers I, while 306 non-teaching staff members also benefited.

She added that the university had strengthened its international partnerships through renewed and new memoranda of understanding with institutions in the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, Malaysia, China, Italy, Ghana, Spain and Türkiye.

According to her, the partnerships would promote collaborative research, staff and student exchanges, postgraduate supervision and international academic exposure.

The Vice-Chancellor said FUTA was also advancing its paperless administration initiative through the deployment of the Human Resource Management Information System (HUMARIS), designed to digitise staff records, reduce paperwork and improve administrative efficiency.

She urged the graduating students to uphold integrity, remain innovative and deploy the knowledge acquired at the university towards solving societal problems.

“Your time at FUTA has equipped you with knowledge and experiences that should serve as a foundation for continued growth.

“As you step into the next phase of your lives, I urge you to remain curious, uphold integrity, embrace innovation and use your abilities to make meaningful contributions to society,” she said.

Oladiji appreciated parents and guardians for their sacrifices and support, while commending members of staff, alumni, the Governing Council and other partners for their contributions to the development of the university.

She said FUTA remained committed to strengthening its position as a leading technology-focused institution through quality academic programmes, impactful research, innovation, improved infrastructure and strategic partnerships.