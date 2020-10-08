FUTA alumnus excels in PhD programme in Japan, emerges valedictorian

Emmanuel Jesuyon Dansu, an alumnus of the Federal University of Technology, Akure, did not just bag a PhD degree in Information Sciences, Mathematical Biology/Sociology from Tohoku University, Sendai, Japan, he was so outstanding he was given the privilege to speak on behalf of other graduating students as the 2020 valedictorian of the university.

In his valedictory address delivered on Friday, September 25, 2020, Dansu promised that he and his colleagues would make the world a better place using the knowledge they have acquired.

“We will continually be open to new ideas that can make the world a better place. We will always remain apprentices in search of superior knowledge.

We will not rest on our oars in the pursuit of liberating information. We will be worthy ambassadors of the Graduate School of Information Sciences and Tohoku University at large. We will always remember to replicate the acts of kindness we have enjoyed in Japan,” Dansu said.

He also thanked the government and people of Japan for giving them the opportunity.

According to a statement by the Deputy Director, Corporate Communications, FUTA, Mr Adegbenro Adebanjo, Dansu had always been an excellent student, as he showed the same brilliance in his undergraduate days at FUTA graduating with BTech, Industrial Mathematics, first-class honours (2005-2010).

He was also the best graduating student, Department of Mathematical Sciences, FUTA and won numerous undergraduate prizes at FUTA. During his Master’s programme, also in FUTA, where he majored in MTech, Mathematical Optimisation, he made a distinction in 2014.

In 2017, while serving as a lecturer in FUTA, he got a full Government of Japan Monbukagakusho (MEXT) Postgraduate Scholarship for the PhD at the Department of Computer and Mathematical Sciences, Graduate School of Information Sciences, Tohoku University, Sendai, Japan.

The vice-chancellor of FUTA, Professor Joseph Fuwape, has congratulated the alumnus, describing him as a worthy ambassador of Nigeria and FUTA.

