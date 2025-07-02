FUTA alumni demand justice for graduate denied NYSC mobilisation

The Council of Past FUTA Students’ Union Leaders has issued a seven-day ultimatum to the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) to resolve the controversy surrounding Mr Jamiu Owodunni Basola’s admission into the Federal University of Technology, Akure (FUTA).

Basola, a Civil Engineering graduate, has been denied mobilisation for the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) due to JAMB’s claims that his admission was unauthorised.

Dr Olaitan Adesomoju, Chairman of the Council of Past FUTA Students’ Union Leaders, in a statement made available to Tribune Online, stated that despite official recognition from the University Senate and validation of his admission by the Head of Department, the Dean of Students’ Affairs, and the Vice Chancellor, Mr Jamiu finds himself in a precarious position due to JAMB’s claims regarding the legality of his admission.

The alumni demanded that JAMB clear FUTA’s name, as the university has done its part in validating Basola’s admission. They also called on JAMB to review and validate Basola’s admission status without further delay.

Furthermore, the alumni urged JAMB to ensure that Basola is mobilised for NYSC in a timely manner. Additionally, they demanded that JAMB communicate transparently with Basola and FUTA regarding the steps being taken to resolve the matter. The alumni also requested that JAMB make public the outcome of the police and DSS investigation without further delay.

The council warned that failure to address this issue within the stipulated timeframe would lead to peaceful protests and escalation of concerns to relevant authorities. “We will not stand idly by while one of our own is subjected to undue emotional, psychological torture, and bureaucratic inefficiencies of JAMB,” Dr Adesomoju emphasised.

In a related development, JAMB had earlier stated that Basola’s admission was not approved, citing that his records were not found in the Central Admissions Processing System (CAPS). The board maintained that it does not have the authority to propose or recommend candidates for admission but only approves those recommended by institutions.

FUTA, however, has confirmed Basola’s admission, stating that the university duly admitted him and that all relevant documentation was presented to the authorities for scrutiny. The university awaits JAMB’s response on the matter, having supplied all necessary details pertaining to Basola’s admission status.

ALSO READ TOP STORIES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE