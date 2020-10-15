FUT Minna to construct N1.2 bn hotel, suites through private partnership

THE Federal University of Technology (FUT) Minna, has handed over about 2.534 hectares of land to the board and management of Shelter Suites and Hotels Limited for commencement of the construction of N1.2 billion Hotel and Suites at the main campus of the university, at Gidan Kwanu on Minna- Bida Road on the outskirts of Minna, the state capital.

The Vice-Chancellor, Professor Abdullahi Bala stated this at the official handing over of the site to the company’s managing director and chief executive officer , Malam Faruk Aliyu in Minna.

He said the multi-billion-naira hotel project would begin with an initial 40 rooms at a location near to the university’s Golf Course, adding that the project of the Golf Course which would be of international standard, would be a continuous process.

This, he noted, was in line with the desire to provide the required infrastructure, despite the paucity of funds in the institution, disclosing the need for partnership with the private sector to actualise the project.

Professor Abdullahi Bala also stressed the need for good infrastructure for the university to boost teaching and learning as well as better service delivery as desired on the campus when completed.

The vice-chancellor commended the company for the joint venture, saying, it would surely go a long way in providing services within and outside the campus of the institution as well as other benefits such as standard restaurants within the main campus of the institution.

Earlier, Aliyu described the N1.2 billion hotel project as the first of its kind in Nigeria, adding that it was expected to be completed within a duration of 14 months before beginning operations.

Aliyu stated further that the multi-billion naira project was an equity partnership between his company and the university as co-owner of the hotel and suites.

He applauded FUT Minna’s management for providing the needed teaching and learning environment and a good business opportunity to strive.

He gave assurance that the company would soon commence work on the project within the next two weeks after concluding its final documentations.

