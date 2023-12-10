The Federal University of Technology (FUT) Minna has awarded Certificates of Excellence and Recognition with cash gifts to 61 distinguished researchers and inventors in appreciation of their outstanding achievements in research and innovation, adding that the gesture will also help encourage researchers in the university.

The ceremony, which was held on Wednesday, December 6, 2023, at the Justice Idris Legbo Kutigi International Conference Centre, Minna, Niger State, is the second series of the Distinguished Researchers and Inventors Award Ceremony under the watch of the Vice Chancellor, Prof. Faruk Adamu Kuta, while the event also marked the celebration of his first anniversary in the office.

Speaking at the event, Prof. Kuta, who said he is proud of the research feats of the university, highlighted that one of the measures his administration has put in place to encourage researchers to come up with research and inventions that can change society for the better is the reward.

He reiterated his commitment to continue to reward the staff of the university who contributed to the development of knowledge through research and innovation until the end of his tenure in office.

Prof. Kuta, who acknowledged that the university has already been endowed with renowned researchers whose discoveries have been patented nationally, explained that, as one of its cardinal responsibilities, the university is committed to bringing solutions to the doorsteps of the community through research outputs.

The Vice-Chancellor, while acknowledging that the university is endowed with renowned researchers whose discoveries have been patented, appealed to the awardees to make their patents and other research outputs rated highly globally available to the University Web Content Committee for the upload of the documents on the university’s website.

Earlier in his opening remarks, the Director, Directorate of Research, Innovation, and Development (DRID), Prof. Moses A. Olutoye, stated that awards are ways of encouraging good behaviour and inculcating a competitive spirit, adding that the event was aimed at recognising researchers and patentees who have not only made immense contributions to the university but also impacted society.

Prof. Olutoye, who noted that the university has always provided researchers with a healthy and enabling environment to help them grow in every sphere of activity, including academic and community service, encouraged members of the academic staff who have not won any research grants not to relent as there would be many more opportunities coming their way to prove their mettle in the future.

The Awards of Excellence and Recognition, which were in seven categories, include: Q1 Journal, Patient, 2020 TETFund National Research Fund (NRF), Intervention, Top-rated FUT, Minna’s Academics on Scopus Database, 2021 TETFund Research Fund (NRF) Intervention, Foreign Grant Collaborative Research European Commission, and 2023 Top 2% Global Researchers as compiled by Stanford University.

