FUOYE warns admission seekers to beware of fraudsters demanding N15,000 for slot

The management of the Federal University Oye Ekiti(FUOYE) has cautioned candidates currently seeking admission into the university and members of the public to be wary of fraudsters, who are asking people to fill a particular form using their registration details with the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board(JAMB)and then pay N15,000 into the registrar’s bank account to enable them to secure a slot in the ongoing 2021\2022 admission exercise.

The management said such information and directive either in part or in whole did not originate from the university but from the suspected scrupulous elements who want to use admission issues to defraud admission seekers of their hard-earned money.

The Public Relations Officer of FUOYE, Mr Foluso Ogunmodede, who made this clarification in a statement on Wednesday. saying the fake directive and on a forged school letterhead paper with a logo had gone viral on social media.

He asked not only the admission seekers and their parents but also members of the public to disregard the purported information as it is fake and the handiwork of fraudsters.

He said admission into FUOYE was not a cash and carry but strictly on merit and excellence and therefore any candidate who meets up with the requirement would certainly be given admission.

