FUOYE raises alarm over encroachment of lands by indigenes

The Vice-Chancellor of the Federal University, Oye-Ekiti (FUOYE), Professor Abayomi Fasina has raised the alarm over the encroachment of lands belonging to the university and attacks by indigenes of the host community.

In a statement by his media aide on Thursday, Wole Balogun, the VC however explained that stakeholders in the community would be engaged towards finding a lasting solution to the crisis.

He called on the Oye community to emulate the gesture of the Ikole town to the university by embracing peace in the interest of the students and development in the area, saying the constant attacks at construction sites would be resisted.

Fasina said, “The people of Ikole-Ekiti have been very peace-loving, highly supportive and understanding to the University community. In fact, they recently offered to build us a 500-seater auditorium and have used their rich network to bring several developmental projects to support the University.

“This is a welcome development that the people of Oye-Ekiti should emulate. And the leadership of Oye-Ekiti have been supportive too, except for these people, who came to cause chaos from time to time. It is not the management of FUOYE that would pay them compensation for the use of the land which was taken over by the Federal Government for this university.

“ It is the government that these aggrieved people should approach for such and we appeal to them to give peace a chance, for that is the only way there would be developed in this town.”

The VC also appealed to security agents to urgently come to the aid of workers and contractors currently working on the various construction sites of the institution.

Speaking, the President of Oye Progressive Union (OPU) Mr Ola Oniyelu while lamenting the situation, said all efforts by the community to stop those he described as hoodlums trespassing the university lands were unsuccessful.

He advised the university management, “ to get any trespassers on the landed property arrested so as to forestall acts that may lead to the breakdown of law and order and disruption of ongoing construction works on the campus.”

