FUOYE names edifices after Tinubu, Jonathan, Obasanjo, Alakija, others

Vice-Chancellor, Federal University Oye-Ekiti (FUOYE), Ekiti State, Professor Abayomi Sunday Fasina, has named several structures, roads, and facilities in the university after eminent Nigerians, particularly those with outstanding contributions to the education sector.

He also named some major roads on the campus after his predecessors in office.

No fewer than 43 of the university’s buildings and facilities were named after notable individuals who have had a profound impact on Nigeria’s education sector.

Some of the personalities who had major structures and facilities named after them include President Bola Tinubu; former President Olusegun Obasanjo; former President Goodluck Jonathan; Senate President, Senator Godswill Akpabio; First Lady, Senator Oluremi Tinubu; Chief Wole Olanipekun; and the richest woman in Africa, Chief Folorunso Alakija.

Others include Professor J. F. Ade Ajayi, Professor Wole Soyinka, Professor Olikoye Ransome-Kuti, Professor Dora Akunyili, Senator Opeyemi Bamidele, former Governor Kayode Fayemi, Senator Ayo Arise, Governor Biodun Oyebanji (BAO), Professor Chinedu Nebo, Professor Isaac Azuzu, Sir (Arch.) Dipo Ajayi, and Professor Kayode Soremekun.

Also honoured were Senator Ndoma Victor-Egba, Chief Kayode Filani, Engineer Kayode Ojo, Chief Femi Ajayi, Aare Akomolafe Adebayo, Barrister Kayode Filani, Ogunsakin Elesun of Ewu Ekiti, Professor Peter Okebukola, Chief Bisi Onasanya, Prince Tony Momoh, and Dr. Ameyo Stella Adadevoh.

