FUOYE crisis: NAUS threatens to shut institution, gives FG 72-hour ultimatum to remove VC

The leadership of the National Association of University Students (NAUS) has threatened to shut down the Federal University Oye-Ekiti (FUOYE) over the Federal Government’s failure to take decisive action in resolving the festering crisis affecting the university.

University students have also issued a 72-hour ultimatum to the Federal Government, demanding the removal of the Vice-Chancellor, Prof Abayomi Sunday Fasina, over allegations of sexual harassment and mismanagement of the university’s resources brought against him by Engr Folashade Adebayo and other senior staff members.

NAUS issued the ultimatum in a letter signed by its National President, Comrade Peter Oche, and addressed to the Minister of Education, Dr Olatunji Alausa, a copy of which was made available to journalists in Abuja.

According to Oche, NAUS has commenced a nationwide mobilisation of students and will not stop until the voice of the student body is heard and justice is served.

In the letter, Oche stated that NAUS fully supports the earlier petition by the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS), urging the Minister of Education to immediately remove the Vice-Chancellor.

NANS President, Comrade Olusola Oladoja, had previously expressed disappointment over the handling of the sexual harassment case by the investigative panel and accused the university’s Governing Council, under the chairmanship of Senator Victor Udo Udoma, SAN, of worsening the situation by hurriedly suspending the Chairman and Secretary of the Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities (SSANU) without ensuring due process was followed.

NAUS, therefore, called on the Minister of Education to act on the petition submitted by NANS by removing the Vice-Chancellor and suspending the Chairman of the Governing Council.

President of NAUS, Comrade Oche, in the letter, stated:

“We demand the immediate removal of the Vice-Chancellor, Prof Abayomi Sunday Fasina, within 72 hours of this correspondence and the suspension of Senator Victor Udo Udoma, SAN, Chairman of the FUOYE Governing Council, pending investigation.

“The constitution of an independent investigative panel, comprising students, legal practitioners, and external stakeholders, to revisit and thoroughly probe all cases of sexual harassment, especially that of Dr Agbegbedia.

“A special audit of all financial activities of the university under Prof Fasina.

“Protection for whistleblowers, including SSANU executives and Dr Ngozi Ole, who have been targeted for standing up against injustice.

“A public acknowledgment of the institutional failures and a commitment to restoring justice, peace, and academic integrity at FUOYE.”

Regarding the next line of action by students, Oche warned:

“Failure to act within 72 hours of this letter will leave us with no choice but to mobilise thousands of Nigerian university students for the following actions:

“A peaceful shutdown of FUOYE campuses beginning Wednesday, 7th May 2025; mass demonstrations at the Ministry of Education, National Assembly, and the Aso Rock Presidential Villa.

“An international media campaign to expose this festering crisis and protect the global reputation of Nigerian education.”

“We align ourselves with the vision of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, who, upon assuming office in 2023, promised Nigerian students peace, progress, and quality education.

“We have begun to see some of that vision take root, but if care is not taken, the rot festering in places like FUOYE will derail the entire progress we have made as a nation,” the NAUS President stated.

