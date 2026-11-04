FUO hosts LANTAN’s second annual conference on language education in digital age

Vice Chancellor of the Federal University Otuoke (FUO), Bayelsa State, Professor Promise Mebine, has identified light, sound, symbols, projectors, microphones, mobile phones and other technological equipment as products of language, emphasising its central role in human communication and societal development.

Professor Mebine, the fourth substantive vice chancellor of FUO, made the assertion while opening the second annual conference of the Language Teachers Association of Nigeria (LANTAN), held at the School of Postgraduate Studies Auditorium, West Campus of the university

The conference was themed ‘Recalibrating language education in a digital age.’

Mebine observed that every discipline has its peculiar language for effective human communication, and urged parents and language teachers to remain committed to their responsibilities by using appropriate language in the upbringing and education of children.

Delivering the keynote address, Professor Obiajulu Emejulu described language as a universal phenomenon that has existed from the beginning of Creation.

He explained that recalibrating language education in the digital age required the integration of technological devices and platforms, including software, computer languages, sign language, translated books, educational programmes, curricula and indigenous language platforms or groups, to facilitate teaching, learning and everyday communication.

According to him, language shapes policy development, enhances cognitive abilities, facilitates instruction, cooperation and communication, promotes the development of ideas, preserves cultural heritage and drives social evolution.

He said more than 530 languages are spoken in Nigeria, but expressed concern over what he described as a silent crisis in homes, resulting from parents’ failure to speak indigenous languages to their children.

He stressed the need for children to develop strong foundations in their indigenous languages to prevent them from going into extinction.

Emejulu lamented the withdrawal of the National Language Policy passed by the Federal Government in 2004.

Earlier, national president of LANTAN, Dr. Nnamdi Anumihe, recalled that the association was established on February 16, 2025, at Alvan Ikoku Federal University of Education, Owerri, during the tenure of Professor Aloysius Onyeka as Acting Vice Chancellor.

He attributed the establishment of the association to the efforts of Professor Mike Olugbenga Ajileye, Dr. Nnamdi Anumihe, Professor Chris Onyema and Dr. Sandra Akueshi.

Dr. Anumihe explained that LANTAN was established to bring together language teachers and other interested persons in educational institutions across Nigeria under one umbrella, with a mandate to facilitate developmental programmes for language teachers.

He consequently called on more language teachers to register as members of the association.

Also, chairperson of the Local Organising Committee (LOC) of the conference and Acting Head of the Department of English and Communication Studies and Linguistics at FUO, Dr. Merosobo Lawson Ikuru, described the conference theme as timely and significant.

She noted that the digitisation of language promotes culture and values while enhancing political survival.

Dr. Ikuru expressed the hope that the papers presented at the conference would help bridge the existing gap between the academia and society in the areas of language studies, development and preservation.

She appreciated the national leadership of LANTAN for granting FUO the opportunity to host the conference.

The General Manager of the Corporate Communications Division of the Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB), Dr. Obinna Ezeobi, represented by the Assistant Manager, Branding, Mrs. Salamatu Ibrahim, described communication as an interaction among people from diverse backgrounds, with language serving as its driving force.

She explained that the importance NCDMB attaches to language informed the introduction of several initiatives, including the National Annual Undergraduate Essay Competition for 100- and 200-level students in Nigerian universities, secondary school quiz competitions, language teacher training and book-reading programmes.

According to her, the initiatives were designed to promote the appreciation, understanding and interpretation of languages.