Funnyurch’s “Dreams and Thoughts” comedy special shines, Alibaba and top stars in attendance

The highly anticipated comedy special Dreams and Thoughts by rising comedy sensation Funnyurch has been hailed as a resounding success, drawing a star-studded audience and delivering unforgettable moments.

Icons of the Nigerian comedy industry, including Alibaba, Josh2Funny, Kenny Blaq, Destalker, Mrs. Blessing Nzeh, and Deeone, were among the distinguished guests who gathered for the event. The defining highlight of the night came when comedy legend Alibaba personally called Funnyurch to the stage.

Funnyurch then held the spotlight for a full hour, weaving humour with heartfelt storytelling in a performance that left the audience both laughing and deeply touched. Overwhelmed with emotion, the comedian broke into tears, describing the show as the moment his dreams and thoughts became reality.

The event enjoyed strong brand support from sponsors such as Freedom Trade House, Quintoedge Global Services, Auto Secure, Mr. DGN Group and Constructions, ETGSL Group, Allthingscarz_Autocare, Poga Brand, Fulham Properties, Peaceunderthesky, and Genia.

For fans who missed the live experience, the good news is that Dreams and Thoughts will soon be available across major streaming platforms. Even more exciting, Funnyurch has announced his birthday special, “Host and Parasite,” set for January 2026 which he promises will be an even bigger step forward in his comedy journey.

ALSO READ TOP STORIES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

