By Segun Adebayo

Top Nollywood actors including Lucy Ameh, Funky Mallam, Tomiwa Sage, Emeka Okoye, popular skit maker, Baba Kamo and veteran actor, ‘Zacky’ are some of the prominent faces that featured in upcoming movie project of Oluwatosin Oludare’s ‘Interstate’.

The movie that is expected to hit nationwide cinemas before the end of the first quarter of 2023.

According to the producer, Oluwatosin Oludare, the movie speaks on the diverse ethnicity and misconceptions that come from the ethnic diversity in Nigeria. It tackles themes such as domestic violence, maternal love, and the bond for football.

According to her, the film focused on cast members acting in their native languages while interpreting their roles, adding that it also boasts of successful execution of VFX (Visual Effect) on a grand scale; a feat that contributes to the larger narrative of Nollywood’s ability to film visual effects on a grand scale without resorting to going abroad.

Oluwatosin who is a TV and film producer with a decade of professional experience is currently making a mark for herself in the movie making business in Nigeria.

