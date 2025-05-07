Funke Treasure honoured with triple recognition at 2024 Accenture Gender Mainstreaming Awards

Renowned Nigerian broadcast journalist, leadership coach, author, and gender advocate, Anike-Ade Funke Treasure Akintoye has achieved a significant milestone by securing three prestigious honours at the 2024 Accenture Gender Mainstreaming Awards.

Organised by Business Engage and powered by global consulting firm Accenture, the Gender Mainstreaming Awards recognise individuals and organisations demonstrating excellence in advancing gender equality, diversity, and inclusion across Africa.

The awards spotlight impactful initiatives that drive sustainable development and foster inclusive environments. While category winners are acknowledged for their outstanding contributions, overall final award recipients are selected through a broader competitive process.

At this year’s edition, Funke Treasure received a plaque as category finalist in the Positive Role Model Award for West Africa.

