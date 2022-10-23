Funke Tanimola completes work on new series, ‘Our Apartment’

Top-rated movie producer, Funke Mercy Tanimola, also known as Mercy Flawless has continued to show the essential difference between her and others in the movie-making business with thought-provoking and timeless movie projects that keep evoking emotions that keep her relevant in the movie industry.

With the completion of her latest TV series, entitled ‘Our Apartment’ the actress-turned-producer said her fans within and beyond Nigeria should get ready to be wowed by a movie that mirrors some of the ills in the society, particularly among people who live in the same apartment.

The series, according to her, parades popular faces in the industry including Damilola Oni, Akeem Ogara,Yinka Smart, Bose Alao, Iya Mufu, Yomi Fash-Lanso, Femi Branch, Remi Surutu, among others, as the movie will further expose the flaws in many relationships.

Mercy Flawless who was also the producer of Campus Tale and Awawi (Excuses) hinted that her decision to produce a TV series stemmed from her passion to always tell stories in the manner that reveals the depth of her knowledge and how much she is always willing to go in bringing contents to life.

According to her, the series which was directed by Babatunde Anjole shows the lives of different individuals with hidden secrets who came together to live in one apartment as their squatters discover their secrets and air all their dirty in linen in public.

“It is a drama series with comic relief. Shot in English Language with a sprinkle of pidgin English and Yoruba jokes here and there,” she said.

