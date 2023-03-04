Rachael Omidiji

Abdulrasheed Bello, also known as JJC Skillz, ex-husband of popular Nollywood producer, Funke Akindele, has secretly remarried barely eight months after their six years marriage crashed.

The rapper and record producer allegedly married Falilat Raji, an indigene of Kogi State, in a wedding ceremony.

It was also reported that photography was not allowed in the wedding ceremony.

Recall that JJC Skillz announced the end of the union between him and the popular actress, who is also The Peoples Democratic Party Lagos Deputy Governorship candidate, which lasted six years via his official Instagram handle on June 30, 2022.

In the post, JJC said he tried to save the marriage through an amicable resolution but was unsuccessful. He also revealed that the Jenifa star threw him out of their home in AMEN estate, Lagos.

Also, Seven months after separating from Funke, Bello expressed gladness to have embraced Islam again after practicing Christianity from his teen years.