Funke Adejumo, Tope Alabi, Laolu Gbenjo, others to storm Ibadan for Senwele Jesu at 50

Ibadan will come alive this July as leading voices in Nigeria’s gospel music scene, alongside respected ministers of the gospel, gather to honour Evangelist Bukola Akinade—popularly known as Senwele Jesu—as she celebrates her 50th birthday in a grand two-part event.

The Golden Jubilee celebration, scheduled for July 14 and 19, promises to be a spiritual and musical experience, drawing dignitaries and worshippers from across the country and beyond.

In a statement by the event coordinator, Mr. Seyi Sokoya, the celebration aims to highlight both the life and ministry of Evangelist Akinade, a woman whose music and message have impacted countless lives over the past 25 years.

“Senwele Jesu is not just a gospel artiste—she is a symbol of consistency, faith, and divine calling. Reaching this milestone is a manifestation of God’s grace, and it is only fitting that we honour her in a big way,” Sokoya noted.

The celebration begins with “50th Jubilee Praise” on Monday, July 14, at Christ Apostolic Church, Eagle’s Wings Assembly, Wakajaye Road, Iyana Church, Ibadan. The praise concert will feature soul-lifting performances from gospel heavyweights such as Tope Alabi, Bisi Alawiye, Laolu Gbenjo, Ife Odogiyon, and Dare Justified. Pastor Joseph Akinade, the celebrant’s husband, will host the evening.

The grand finale takes place on Friday, July 19, starting with a thanksgiving service at 10:00 a.m. at the same church. A reception will follow at Jogor Event Centre, Liberty Road, Ibadan.

The thanksgiving service will feature a keynote address by one of Nigeria’s most respected female preachers, Bishop Funke Felix-Adejumo, co-founder of Agape Christian Ministries.

“This is more than a birthday—it is a celebration of purpose, impact, and unwavering dedication to the gospel,” Sokoya added. “Senwele Jesu’s music has inspired faith and brought hope to many. This golden jubilee is a tribute to a life lived in service to God and humanity.”

The Ibadan celebration is expected to draw thousands of attendees and will serve as a reminder of the enduring power of gospel music and ministry in shaping lives.