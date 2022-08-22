‘Funding hindering ICT start-ups growth in Nigeria’

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Lognetics, a tech space brand agency, Light Ihesiulo has stated that funding is the major challenge hindering the growth of the Information and Communication Technology (ICT) industry in Nigeria.

Speaking in Abuja at the weekend, Ihesiulo lamented that lack of access to finance has made it difficult for start-up businesses in the tech sector to grow.

According to him, “most of the challenges of start-up businesses in the tech industry is funding. I have friends who have brilliant ideas but don’t have the finance to power those ideas”.

He shared an experience of how Lognetics company also struggled for survival at the infancy level but was able to over due to strong determination. “Lack of commitment from government is affecting the rate at which start-ups in the tech space grow in Nigeria.

“Organization like ours, imagine if we had funding from government, we would have been able to achieve a lot. In the course of building this product brand agency, the factor that would have limited us would have been financing, but we had to put in so much personal effort to make sure we succeed” he stated.

Lognetics company is bringing up products like the visual reality system which will offer customers the opportunity to have access to online products that they want to buy before paying for them.

“The Company is strictly a product branding agency with a vision to solve human problems in accessing products online by incorporating visual reality system.

“Visualreality systems are currently none existent in most of the products in Nigeria”.

He explained that the use of visual reality system with the implementation of augmented reality creates a 3D dissemination of an unreal world in a real world.

“For instance, one will not necessarily have to go to a shop to buy new clothing. All you need to do is scan your body and the outfit you want will automatically appear on you.

“So you know how the cloth looks on you before you buy it. This is in line with e-commerce in clothing and fashion. What we are basically doing is that we are linking all the platforms into one system, converting most of the jackets online into visual elements that humans can interact with”.

Ihesiulo said the innovation will eliminate cases of getting something different from what was ordered online.

This product and many more will be launched on September 1, 2022, in Abuja.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE





We will be using Tinubu’s O lu’le, emi lo kan, eleyi for politics — Obasanjo

NIGERIA’S former president, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo, said that the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Senator Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has introduced new vocabulary into the nation’s political discourse….

Oyo Council Of Obas Backs Makinde’s Second-Term Bid

THE second term bid of Governor ‘Seyi Makinde of Oyo State received a massive boost on Friday, as the Council of Obas in the state declared its support for the governor, stating that the good works being done by the administration across the state should continue beyond 2023.…..

5 Software Applications You Should Master To Be Effective In The Corporate World

There are new software applications that individuals in the corporate world are expected to have mastery of as the world is evolving on a daily basis, and the required skills for individuals interested in or working in the corporate world have also evolved. These software applications have been developed to help make work in the corporate world easier, more effective and more efficient…

How To Minimise Disagreements When Planning A Wedding

A lot of effort goes into planning a wedding. From the choice of event centres to the choice of the bride and groom’s wears, to the picking a colour for invited guests to the decision on the meals to be served for the day, and so on.…