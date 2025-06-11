Fund mismanagement: Cross River Assembly suspends LG chair for three months

The Cross River State House of Assembly has suspended Theresa Ushie, the Chairman of Bekwarra Local Government Council, for three months.

This action follows a petition and resolution from nine of the ten councillors within the local government, which was reviewed by the Assembly and other key stakeholders.

The councillors had previously attempted to impeach the LG chairman three months prior, citing accusations of corruption, misconduct, abuse of power, and the halting of councillors’ salaries, among other grievances.

They escalated their concerns to the State Assembly, the Governor, his deputy, and the state party chairman.

After discussions with local government stakeholders, including Governor Bassey Otu, the Speaker of the State Assembly, the state chairman of the ruling APC party, and the councillors, it was concluded that suspending the chairman for three months was appropriate.

This decision adheres to the procedures specified in Section 14 (3) of the State’s Local Government Law 2025, according to State Assembly Speaker Rt. Hon. Elvert Ayambem.

During the suspension, Hon. Egbung Odama, the Vice Chairman of Bekwarra Council, will assume the role of acting chairman.

Furthermore, the State Assembly established an investigative committee to examine the allegations put forth by the councillors.

ALSO READ TOP STORIES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

