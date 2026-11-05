Functional LGs vital for national progress — UNILAG VC

Vice-Chancellor of the University of Lagos (UNILAG), Professor Folasade Ogunsola, has asserted that Nigeria’s national development hinges entirely on establishing competent, functional and well-funded local government administrations.

Speaking as host of the public screening of the investigative documentary, “LG Billions in the Dark,” produced by DevReporting, and held on the UNILAG campus, Professor Ogunsola emphasised that the impact of federal and state governance would remain completely detached from ordinary citizens until grassroots administration was revitalised.

The vice-chancellor noted that rapid urbanisation makes local councils the essential frontline for critical public services such as waste collection, road maintenance and sanitation.

She urged local authorities to move beyond basic administrative tasks to actively drive economic growth, support local businesses and maintain inclusive public spaces.

While welcoming recent shifts towards direct financial allocations to local councils, she expressed optimism despite ongoing institutional hurdles.

Human rights lawyer, Femi Falana, (SAN), supported this stance at the event, urging Nigerians to shift their focus from Abuja and hold state and local governments accountable.

He lamented that grassroots elections were repeatedly manipulated by State Independent Electoral Commissions (SIECs), which predictably produced winners only from ruling parties.

Falana countered advocates who argue that local governments should be controlled by governors, pointing to Section 7 of the Constitution, which recognises them as a distinct third tier of government.

The event, chaired by the Chief Executive Officer of the Centre for Journalism Innovation and Development (CJID), Dapo Olorunyomi, also featured the launch of the Development Reporting Africa Foundation (DRAF), marking a major academic and civic push for grassroots accountability.