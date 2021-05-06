‘FUNAAB’s central laboratory worth 300 million’ —VC

THE Vice Chancellor of the Federal University of Agriculture Abeokuta (FUNAAB), Professor Kolawole Salako has restated the need to scale up research analysis in the institution, saying it is the reason for building a central laboratory with equipment worth N300 million, courtesy of the World Bank.

Professor Salako made this visit during a recent courtesy call by the management team of the Federal Neuropsychiatric Hospital (FNPH), Aro, Abeokuta, led by the provost and medical director of the hospital, Dr Afis Akanni Agboola, for a synergy with the institution on general and mental health of the staff members and students.

Speaking further, Professor Salako said it would be very difficult to scale up research analysis in any university without a very highly resourceful laboratory

He expressed concern over the issue of mental illness, suicide and substance abuse among the youths in the country, saying the issue is linked to the negligence of parents.

“Students now have access to information they shouldn’t have access to through the internet and parents are not asking questions. We are now too distant from each other even within the family. This is really affecting our youths. They are not receiving mentorship again; many of them don’t want to be mentored by anyone except their peers. Everyone is looking for money,” he lamented.

While appreciating the team for the collaboration he said, “I’m happy that you are providing free general and healthcare to our institution. I know it will be very beneficial in the areas that I have mentioned.”

“We need to address the issue of talking to the youth; it works, for some of them who are close to us and we have talked to, we see changes. We would need your support in that regard as well as on the issue of drug abuse,” he added.

He promised to carry the entire university community along in the partnership and collaborative efforts, and to extend the same gesture to the institution in terms of teaching, research and service.

Speaking on the purpose of the visit, the 12th substantive provost and medical director of FNPH, Dr Agboola noted that broadening partnership and collaboration between the two federal-owned institutions is crucial at a time when the youths are grossly engaged in depression, suicide and drugs abuse.

“We feel the hospital needs to do more by offering a free retraining to the entire university community, most especially the medical centre and probably to see means of spreading the awareness among the staff and students about some hidden medical psychiatric conditions that might not be obvious to people, “ he said.

While calling on researchers in the university to come to FNHP’s pharmacy for the analysis of chemical components, he solicited for the collaboration of the institution on occupational rehabilitation education, as well as expert advice on farming, poultry, fishery, among others, to patients in the hospital to be self-sustained.

