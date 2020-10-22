FUNAAB VC becomes Earthshot Prize nominator

THE Vice-Chancellor, Federal University of Agriculture Abeokuta (FUNAAB), Professor Kolawole Salako, has been appointed as one of the official nominators for the prestigious Earthshot Prize.

The prize has been described as the most ambitious and prestigious of its kind, which is designed to change and repair the planet over the next 10 years, spokesperson of the university, Dr Linda Onwuka has said.

The Earthshot Prize is centred on five ‘Earthshots’ simple, but ambitious goals for the human planet and which, if achieved by 2030, would improve human life in the generations to come.

A former Nigerian Coordinating Minister for the Economy and Minister of Finance, Dr Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, who is also a top contender for the post of the Director-General, World Trade Organisation (WTO), was included in the prize’s Overall Council to be headed by the Duke of Cambridge, Prince Williams.

According to the Director, Centre for Excellence in Agricultural Development and Sustainable Environment (CEADESE) of FUNAAB, Professor Olukayode Akinyemi, nominations for the prize would begin this November.

Meanwhile, The Vice-Chancellor, Professor Kolawole Salako has reiterated the university’s commitment to protecting its vast expanse of land from illegal activities of encroachers.

Professor Salako disclosed this while playing host to the Ogun State Commandant, Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Commandant Hammed Abodunrin.

He said encroachers had established religious sites, shrines and were performing nefarious mining activities on FUNAAB land.

The vice-chancellor appreciated the commandant for his assistance and support, noting that FUNAAB had brought sanity to its environs, noting that more support was still needed around the campus and adjoining communities.

Earlier, Commandant Abodunrin had explained that the visit was to promote the existing cooperation between both organisations and to tackle any security issues within the university jurisdiction, as the commandant celebrates his one-year in office.

Abodunrin stressed the need for capacity building and security consciousness for the young ones, expressing the urgent need to start giving security lessons to school children aside from the moral education that they were being taught.

He highlighted some security tips as kidnapping, rape, terrorism and suicide, adding that the NCSDC would soon begin security awareness for the populace.

He added that the psyche of younger people needed to be positively changed regarding uniformed men as many parents were in the habit of scaring their kids and young ones away from them.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

ICYMI: Presidential Panel On Police Reforms Agrees To Meet All Demands By #EndSARS Protesters

The Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Mohammed Adamu, has convened a meeting with stakeholders and has agreed to meet all demands raised by the #EndSARS protesters, which include halting use of force against protesters and unconditional release of arrested citizens.

ICYMI: Lagos To Compensate Victims Of #EndSARS Protest With N200m ― Sanwo-Olu

Lagos State governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has said the state government has earmarked N200million as compensation for families of victims of #EndSars protest.

ICYMI: I Was A Victim Of SARS Brutality Twice, Oyo Deputy Gov Tells Protesters

Oyo State deputy governor, Mr Rauf Olaniyan revealed that members of the Nigerian Police Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) have attacked him twice.

ICYMI: #EndSARS: Protesters Block Oyo Secretariat Main Gates (SEE VIDEO)

#ENDSARS protesters, on Tuesday, blocked the main gates leading to Oyo State government secretariat, demanding the total end to Special Anti Robbery Squad (SARS), saying no reformation of the disbanded police units should be carried in the Nigeria Police Force.

ICYMI: Buhari Nominates Lauretta Onochie, Three Others As INEC Commissioners

President Muhammadu Buhari has nominated his Special Assistant on Social Media, Lauretta Onochie and three others as National Commissioners of the Independent National Electoral Commission, (INEC).