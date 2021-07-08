FUNAAB bestows Adebambo, Adetunji with Professor Emeritus honour

The Federal University of Agriculture, Abeokuta, (FUNAAB), has conferred an academic title of Professor Emeritus on two of its retirees and icons in the academia.

The recipients are Professor Olufunmilayo Adebambo, the first female Professor of Animal Genetics who nurtured the Department of Animal Breeding and Genetics (ABG) to reckoning, among other feats and Professor Michael Adetunjii who carved a niche as Soil Scientist of international repute and provided quality leadership in the Department of Soil Sciences and Land Management (SSLM), College of Plant Science and Crop Production (COLPLANT).

Earlier in January 2020, the management of the university during the 27th convocation ceremony conferred the same academic title on the second and third substantive vice chancellor of the university, Professor Julius Okojie and the late Professor Isreal Adu respectively.

The conferment exercise was the first since the establishment of the university in January 1, 1988 that the institution would bestow the highly revered honour on its erudite scholars.

The vice chancellor of the institution, Professor Kolawole Salako, disclosed his desire of having the second edition in January 2021 during the 28th convocation ceremony shortly after the maiden conferment of emeritus professor honour on the first set of benefactors, but the event could not hold due to the world-wide lockdown caused by COVID-19 pandemic.”

The vice chancellor however revealed in his speech at the award ceremony that despite the delay caused by the pandemic, the senate and council of the university eventually deemed it fit to organise the special award day which saw the conferment of Professor Emeritus on Professors Adebambo and Adetunji.

In another development, the present administration also scored and named an ultra-modern edifice after a non-teaching staff.

Commendably, in the spirit of fairness and justice as espoused in his Administration 12-Point Agenda, Professor Salako’s management team recently named the popular Marble Hostel after the university’s pioneering registrar, Princess Adebisi Soboyejo.

Speaking at the unveiling of the renaming of the hostel, the VC said: “This is our first time honouring a non-academic staff. The message we want to pass across is that everybody matters to our administration.”

