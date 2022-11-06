Fun, game session as Yellowlyfe Tech Unwind holds in Lagos

Experts in the tech field have once again emphasized the need for more people to get into tech space learn more skills that will prepare them for the future and position them for the Fourth Industrial Revolution (4IR).

The event which was held at Rango Rooftop, Lekki Phase 1 area of Lagos State brought together people in the tech community with aim of networking and creating an environment that fosters unity and bonding among the experts.

The sole aim of the event was to help techies set aside the technicalities and VC Talks and simply unwind.

This formed part of the conversation that dominated the second edition of YellowLyfe Tech Unwind as tech giants and social media influencers within and outside Lagos came together to share ideas, network and catch fun as the community continues to expand.

Described as the tech unwind movement, a 3rd edition is no doubt on the horizon. This second edition was powered by key partners like Land Republic, Shuttlers and PocketApp. Other media partners like Ynaija, Latwins, Ennyhim, and Lagos Weekender.

