FUMCI advises Nigerians on regular medical evaluation

NIGERIANS have been advised to regularly check their health status to prevent sudden death.

The amir of a faith-based charity organisation, Faith Unites Muslims Charity Initiative (FUMCI), Ustadh Abdul-Muiz Zubayr, gave the advice at this year’s edition of the organisation’s annual free medical screening on the three deadly ailments, hypertension, diabetes and malaria, with free drugs, held in Lagos on Sunday.

Speaking on the discoveries by medical personnel during the exercise, Zubayr said many participants were not aware of their health status.

According to him, many of them are time bomb waiting to explode as their blood pressure and blood sugar level are far above the normal range.

He said: “The checkup is aimed at facilitating prompt medical intervention for residents in Lagos Mainland in order to prevent untimely death.

“FUMCI has been at the forefront of organising free medical screening for the residents of Lagos Mainland Local Government Area as part of its corporate social responsibility.





“Over the years, we have observed that it is only in a stable state of mind and body that a worshipper can serve their Creator.

“And considering the level of the economic hardship in the country, we felt the need to provide medical screening with free drugs for patients suffering from malaria, diabetes and hypertension.

“So, going by the discoveries by the medical team, we are glad that we were able to intervene in our own little way.”

