My Good People of Oyo State

The last 20 hours have seen our dear State thrown into mourning as we lost lives and properties in a blast that occurred at Bodija, Ibadan. As I stated in a brief release yesterday, preliminary investigations have traced this blast to the storage of explosives by illegal miners at a house on Dejo Oyelese Street, Bodija.

Since yesterday, our security agencies, first responders, emergency services, and all other relevant agencies have been working diligently as they carry out search and rescue operations. Just this morning, another person was recovered alive from the rubble. I want to assure you that search and rescue operations will continue until all lives within the vicinity of the blast are accounted for.

We are aware that aside from the immediate perimeter of this incident, people as far as 25 km away may have been affected physically or psychologically. We have, therefore, set up an Emergency Operations Centre headed by Prof Temitope Alonge to coordinate all search and rescue efforts.

I would like to appeal to our people to remain calm as we do everything possible to provide succour to everyone concerned. Please reach out to the Emergency Operations Centre on 07049948057 and 08147672009 if you have any information regarding any persons who may still be trapped within the perimeter.

Also, let me use this opportunity to appeal to anyone still staying in any of the houses within 250 metres of ground zero to move out to government-provided accommodation until we check the structural integrity of the buildings in this area. At the same time, unscrupulous elements who may want to take advantage of this disaster to carry out any form of looting should be warned. All security agencies have been placed on high alert to ensure that there is no breakdown of law and order.

We will continue to provide regular updates regarding the actions we are taking through the Emergency Operations Centre and our various feedback channels on and off social media. The further update we can provide at this time is that we have information regarding the company that was using that residence to store explosives. Rest assured that all that were involved, directly and indirectly, in bringing this tragedy upon us will be brought to book.

This is a trying time for us all. But it is at such times like this that we draw on our strength and resilience to be our brothers’ keepers and refrain from spreading fake news and disinformation that could potentially cause panic within the populace.

Once again, I urge all to remain calm as the authorities are on top of the situation.

Thank you and God bless you.

Seyi Makinde

17 January 2024