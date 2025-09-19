FULL TEXT: Fubara’s statewide broadcast after reinstatement

Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara, on Friday, addressed Rivers residents after the expiration of his six-month suspension by President Bola Tinubu.

Here is the full speech:

STATEWIDE BROADCAST BY HIS EXCELLENCY, SIR SIMINALAYI FUBARA, GSSRS, ON FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 19, 2025

My dear good people of Rivers State

Recall that Rivers State was placed under a six-month emergency rule, declared by Mr. President, His Excellency President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, on the 18th of March, 2025, following the intense political crisis in our State.

ALSO READ: Fubara urges Rivers people to unite for common good