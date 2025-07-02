FULL TEXT: Aregbesola’s speech as ADC new interim national secretary

As the opposition coalition against President Bola Ahmed Tinubu continues to gather momentum, the group on Monday adopted the African Democratic Congress (ADC) platform and announced former Senate President David Mark and Aregbesola ADC interim national secretary, as Interim Chairman and National Secretary, respectively.

Tribune Online reports that the coalition, which includes prominent political figures like former Vice President Atiku Abubakar; former Kaduna Governor, Nasir El-Rufai; former Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, among others, made the decision following a high-level meeting in Abuja. The development marks a strategic move by the opposition ahead of the 2027 general elections, with Aregbesola ADC interim national secretary playing a key role in shaping the direction of the party’s operations and agenda.

Aregbesola ADC interim national secretary, who gave his official acceptance speech, expressed gratitude to represent the party as an interim national officer, while also outlining his vision for the party and the nation ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Below is the full text of the speech as posted by the former Osun State governor, Aregbesola ADC interim national secretary, on his personal X handle on Tuesday, July 1, 2025.

ACCEPTANCE SPEECH BY OGBENI RAUF AREGBESOLA ON HIS APPOINTMENT AS THE INTERIM NATIONAL SECRETARY, ADC

The party platform adopted by the National Opposition Coalition Group

Dear Party Leaders, Distinguished Members, Friends, and Fellow Citizens,

It is with deep humility, a profound sense of duty, and unwavering hope for our people, nation, race and party and that I accept the appointment as The National Secretary of our great party. Aregbesola ADC interim national secretary considers this responsibility a call to rebuild, not just an organisation, but a movement of committed citizens.

I thank the leadership for the trust reposed in me. But more than that, I thank every committed member of this party and those who still believe that politics can be a force for good…

…This is not an easy task. It will take time. It will demand sacrifice. But it can be done. I ask for your support not just in words, but in action. Aregbesola ADC interim national secretary invites all patriots who believe in institutional reforms and party supremacy to rise to this challenge.

Hold me accountable. Challenge me when I stray. And stand with me as we begin this journey to rebuild our party, restore its soul, and return politics to its rightful place as a service to the people.

Thank you, and may our work ahead be worthy of the hopes our people place in us.

May God bless our efforts.

Long live our party. Long live our democracy. Long live the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

