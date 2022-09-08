Full Review: The Best And Worst Gift Card Trading Apps In Nigeria

Getting into gift card trading in Nigeria can be overwhelming because of the increasing number of exchange platforms in the industry. People have even made jokes that there are more exchange platforms than traders in Nigeria. It might amuse you, but it’s true.

As a gift card trader, it is essential you know that there are good and bad exchange platforms. However, it is quite challenging to differentiate the good platforms from the bad. The bad exchange platforms are usually too good to be true. They make unrealistic promises (like 100% exchange rate) to their impressionable customers and run away after the customer has provided their card details.

It is not very easy to spot the antics of scam exchange platforms, and if you have ever fallen prey, we want you to know that it’s not your fault. After reading this article, you will never fall prey to scams again.

Best gift card trading apps to sell gift cards in Nigeria

As opposed to the “worst gift card exchange platforms,” there are good gift card exchange platforms. These gift card exchange platforms are everything that the worst exchange platforms are not. With the right gift card exchange platform, your trading experience will be unique, and you can trade your gift cards without the fear of getting scammed.

Cardvest Review

Ease is one word that describes the Cardvest exchange platform. Nigerians hate stress, which is why Cardvest made its platform easy to navigate. Even after a long day at work, you can perform trades on Cardvest and not feel frustrated. Moreover, you don’t have to be tech-savvy to know how to sell gift cards on Cardvest because the platform is intuitive.

Besides having a well-curated user interface, Cardvest also sells gift cards at the best rates, pays instantly, supports a wide range of gift cards, and rewards its customers handsomely with referral bonuses.

Giftcardshub Review

Through selling gift cards at the best rates and putting its customers first, Giftcardshubhas cemented its name in the hearts of many Nigerians. The platform is available on the web and can be downloaded from Google playstore. In using this platform for gift card transactions, you will discover its simplicity. Its user interface is intuitive and easy to navigate by beginners and veteran gift card traders. Because Giftcardshub is customer oriented, its customer service is top-notch, with 24/7 availability. Security is another feather on its cap because Giftcardshub is well secured with the best security technology in the country.

Astro Africa Review

Astro Africa is a unique exchange platform and is best known for its flexibility. On Astro Africa, you can sell apple gift cards, Walmart gift cards, iTunes gift cards, Sephora gift cards, Steam gift cards, Nordstrom gift cards, and lots more. The platform also supports multiple payment options, including Naira, Cedis, Bitcoin, Dogecoin, and other cryptocurrencies.

When you trade gift cards on Astro Africa, you can do so with the assurance of making robust profits because it sells gift cards at the best rates. Your assets are 100% safe as Astro Africa has a highly developed security system that wards off unauthorized third parties. You can start by downloading the app on Google Play, creating an account, adding a local bank account or crypto wallet, and executing trades immediately.

Quchange Review





Quchange is another unique gift card exchange platform. It is easy to use and always caters to the needs of its users. Quchange allows you to sell gift cards at the best rates and get paid instantly. Its customer service team is always available and at your service, making it an especial favorite of many Nigerian gift card traders. It supports a wide variety of gift cards and payment options. You can sell gift cards for Naira and Bitcoin on Quchange.

Apexpay Review

Apexpaybuys and sells gift cards at the best rates and is very secure. It has good customer support. The platform is straightforward to navigate with its user-friendly interface. You can sell any gift card on Apexpay and get paid instantly within two minutes. The registration process is very easy to complete, and you can start trading immediately once you are done.

Cardnosh Review

Cardnosh is another fantastic gift card exchange platform. On Cardnosh, you can buy and sell various gift cards for cash and cryptocurrency at the best rates and get paid instantly. The platform has over 100,000 users in Nigeria, making it one of the most popular gift card exchange platforms. Although there have been some concerns about the platform’s security, Cardnosh has responded by ensuring its users of their dedication to safety, followed by fortifying their security network.

Cardnosh offers 24/7 customer support to all their customers, no matter the volume of their trade. However, one of the cons of using Cardnosh is its 10% transaction fees, as all other exchange platforms on the list are free. Still, this should not deter you from using the platform as long as you can afford it.

GiftCardstonaira Review

GiftCardstonaira is a Nigerian gift card exchange platform popular for its outstanding customer service team and reasonable rates. This platform is perfect for beginners with no experience in Nigeria’s gift card trading industry but looking to make mouthwatering profits.

GiftCardstonairais similarly alike to Cardvest and Giftcardshub in terms of platform simplicity. The platform is easy to navigate, and its intuitiveness makes it even more alluring. You will enjoy trading on this platform, and you’ll also have peace of mind knowing that your assets are in safe hands.

Conclusion

A good exchange platform is the first step to a perfect gift card trading experience. In this article, we have described the antics of bad gift card exchange platforms and went the extra mile to list six of the best gift card exchange platforms. Now, all you have to do is choose a platform you are sure would fulfill your trading needs. All the platforms listed and discussed in this article are reliable and verifiable, so whichever one you choose would be a good decision.