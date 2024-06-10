All six South West governors unanimously adopted the song “Iṣẹ̀ wà fùń Ilẹ wá” as the Yoruba anthem on Monday.

The announcement was made by Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, the new chairman of the South West Governors’ Forum, during a closed-door meeting attended by all six governors of the Southwest.

The anthem, which has four stanzas, is written and sung in the Yoruba language.

Here is the lyrics of the anthem below:

Isé wa fún Ilè wa,

Fún Ilè ìbí wa,

K’á gbega, k’á gbega,

k’a gbega fun aiyé rí.

Ìgbàgbó wa ni wípé,

Ba se b’erú la b’omo

K’a sisé, k’a sise

K’a sisé k’a jolà.

Ìsòkan àti òmìnira,

Ni keja ká mã lepa,

‘Tèsíwájú òpò ire

Àti ohun tí ó dára.

Omo Óoduà dìde,

Bósí ipò ètó re,

Ìwo ni ìmólè

Gbogbo Adúláwò.

