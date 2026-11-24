The United States Department of Homeland Security (DHS) has added 24 Nigerians to its list of foreign nationals facing deportation, bringing the total to 157.

The latest additions were identified on the department’s website on Monday. They were listed over alleged involvement in offences including fraud, money laundering, drug-related crimes, identity theft and child cruelty.

The individuals appear on the DHS’s “Worst of the Worst” webpage, a register highlighting foreign nationals arrested by US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) over serious criminal activities.

The offences recorded against the Nigerians also include mail fraud, wire fraud, impersonation, forgery, assault and weapons-related crimes.

Among those added to the register are Emmanuel Omowaiye, arrested in Richmond, Texas, over mail fraud; Laurene Onwuka, arrested in Chantilly, Virginia, over fraud by impersonation; and Olusegun Shonekan, arrested in Newark, New Jersey, over wire fraud.

Others include Olusegun Olaseni, arrested in Greencastle, Indiana, over the sale of amphetamine; Peter Ude, arrested in Atlanta, Georgia, over wire fraud; and Newton Jemide, arrested in Fort Dix, New Jersey, over wire fraud, conspiracy and mail fraud.

The list also features Shedrack Umukoro, arrested in Yazoo City, Mississippi, over money laundering; Olasoji Akinbode, arrested in Kearny, New Jersey, over fraud by impersonation; and Oluwatosin Afolabi, arrested in Conroe, Texas, over fraud.

Also named are Alameen Adetunji Tokosi, arrested in Chicago, Illinois, over heroin possession, and Joshua Ipoadе, arrested in Atlanta, Georgia, over wire fraud.

Michael Orji, arrested in Oxford, Wisconsin, was listed over several offences, including weapons-related crimes, fraud, identity theft, wire fraud, false citizenship and money laundering.

The second group of Nigerians includes Ahmadu Apooyin, arrested in Baltimore, Maryland, over a cocaine-related offence; Teslim Kiriji, arrested in Yazoo City, Mississippi, over money laundering; and Onomen Uduebоr, arrested in Seattle, Washington, over identity theft.

Charles Ochi and Daniel Eta were also included. Ochi was arrested in White Deer, Pennsylvania, over money laundering, while Eta was arrested in the same location over wire fraud.

Other names on the register are Ifeanyi Ibennah, arrested in Tampa, Florida, over cruelty towards a child; Kazeem Runsewe, arrested in Thomson, Illinois, over wire fraud; and Fatiu Lawal, arrested in Lompoc, California, over wire fraud.

The remaining Nigerians are Justin Akubueze, arrested in Orem, Utah, over money laundering; Moyinoluwaseun Okeowo, arrested in Orlando, Florida, over larceny, forgery and concealing stolen property; Babajide Oluwaseun Faseyi, arrested in Alden, New York, over assault; and Bright Eigbedion, arrested in Lompoc, California, over money laundering.

DHS said the initiative was part of President Donald Trump’s administration’s efforts to remove foreign nationals involved in serious criminal activities from the United States.

In a statement accompanying the register, the department said, “The U.S. Department of Homeland Security is fulfilling President Trump’s promise to remove the worst of the worst criminal aliens from the United States.

“This page highlights criminal aliens arrested by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement who are being removed after engaging in serious criminal activity, including drug and weapons offences, violent crimes including rape and murder, fraud, and the misuse or theft of public benefits.”

However, the department did not provide a deportation date for the Nigerians listed or disclose their immigration status at the time of filing this report.

The appearance of their names on the webpage also does not, on its own, establish that they have been convicted of the offences recorded against them.