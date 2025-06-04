FULL LIST: UK music festival, Glastonbury reveals lineup for 2025 

Glastonbury has officially unveiled its full 2025 lineup, featuring over 3,000 performances across five packed days from 25 to 29 June.

Among the headliners and big names, a mystery has emerged.

A band called Patchwork is scheduled for a key slot on the Pyramid stage at 6:15pm on Saturday. They’ll play between John Fogerty and Raye, just before Neil Young.

But this Patchwork doesn’t seem to be either the Canadian “alternative country fusion” group or the Tennessee “occult emotional hardcore” outfit.

In a move reminiscent of 2023 — when the unknown “Churnups” turned out to be the Foo Fighters — organisers are refusing to comment.

Patchwork’s identity remains completely under wraps.

There are more secret sets hinted throughout the lineup.

“To be announced” slots appear on Friday afternoon (Pyramid stage), Friday morning (Woodsies stage), and Saturday night (Park stage).

Woodsies has previously hosted surprise sets by Kasabian and The Killers, while the Park stage has seen Pulp and Jack White appear unannounced.

Another cryptic listing appears on the Tree stage, featuring a name made up of random glyphs. This is believed to be Four Tet, who curates a Spotify playlist under that name.

On the Other Stage, new additions include:

Fabio & Grooverider with the Outlook Orchestra (Friday opener)



Rizzle Kicks



Good Neighbours



Nadine Shah



Louis Dunford



West Holts will now feature:

Glass Beams



Ca7riel & Paco Amoroso



Fresh faces on the Park Stage include:

Jalen Ngonda



Ichiko Aoba



Horsegirl



John Glacier



Geordie Greep



Celebrity appearances are also lined up at the Pilton Palais cinema.

There will be talks and Q&As with:

Margot Robbie



Paul Mescal



Andrew Garfield



Tilda Swinton



Ncuti Gatwa



Jodie Comer



Taron Egerton



Edgar Wright



Jesse Armstrong



At the Free University of Glastonbury, you’ll hear from:

Actor Dominic West



TV presenter Alice Roberts



Meanwhile, the Speakers Forum will include:

MPs Ellie Chowns and Clive Lewis



Eco-entrepreneur Dale Vince



Filmmaker Asif Kapadia



Journalist Owen Jones



Of course, Glastonbury wouldn’t be complete without a few wild names.

Look out for:

Twat Union



Psycho-Acoustic Goat



Spambiguous Intentions



Formidable Vegetable



DJ Fart Eater B2B with DJ Stink Bomb



Oedipussi: Choose Your Own Drag Adventure



This year marks the return of a theatre and circus performance to the Pyramid Stage — the first since 1990.

The Wednesday night show, titled Look to the Skies, will feature “a breathtaking aerial odyssey” with high wire walkers, acrobats, and more.

On Thursday at 12:30pm, festivalgoers are invited to the Green Fields Sacred Space.

There, Glastonbury will host the Biggest Mantra for Peace ever seen, calling for unity, compassion, and solidarity with people in conflict zones.

There’s already buzz around potential scheduling conflicts.

Two of the most anticipated names — Charli XCX and Doechii — are both scheduled for Saturday night, but on different stages.

One major source of controversy this year is Kneecap.

The Northern Irish rap-rave trio are booked for 4pm Saturday on the West Holts stage.

Footage has circulated of the group shouting, “the only good Tory is a dead Tory” and “up Hamas, up Hezbollah” at previous gigs.

In response, Commons Leader Lucy Powell said in Parliament:

“I’m sure that no-one in this House would want to see them playing at Glastonbury.”

Group member Liam Óg Ó hAnnaidh has since been charged with a terrorism offense after allegedly displaying a Hezbollah flag at a performance.

They’ve been removed from Glasgow’s TRNSMT festival, though they performed at London’s Wide Awake in May.

The official Glastonbury app will launch later this week, and the full lineup is available now on the festival website.

