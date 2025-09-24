FULL LIST: UAE suspends tourist, work visa applications of nine countries

The UAE has temporarily suspended new tourist and work visa applications for citizens of nine countries, effective immediately.

This decision is part of the UAE’s broader visa policies for 2026, aimed at addressing national security, public health, and migration control concerns.

The affected countries are Afghanistan, Libya, Yemen, Somalia, Lebanon, Bangladesh, Cameroon, Sudan, and Uganda.

Individuals who already hold valid UAE visas are not affected and can continue to enter and reside in the country as usual.

However, new applications for tourist and work visas from these nations are currently on hold until further notice. The suspension is believed to be driven by several factors, including security concerns, migration control, and public health considerations.

The decision has significant implications for citizens of the affected countries, including travel disruptions, employment opportunities, and economic impact.

Job seekers from countries like Bangladesh, Sudan, and Cameroon, who traditionally contribute to the UAE’s construction, domestic work, and retail sectors, are among the hardest hit.

The tourism industry is also bracing for disruption, with airlines, travel agencies, and hotels that cater to African and South Asian visitors facing increasing cancellations.

Affected individuals are advised to stay informed through official channels for updates on the status of the visa suspension. They can check their current visa status and confirm its validity through the GDRFA portal or the UAE’s online visa system.

Once the ban is lifted, nationals of affected countries will again be able to apply for visas through UAE’s online portals, embassies, consulates, and authorized immigration offices.

ALSO READ TOP STORIES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE