FULL LIST: Trump announces US travel ban on 12 countries, additional restrictions on seven others

United States President, Donald Trump has signed an executive order placing a full travel ban on people from 12 countries and imposing additional restrictions on travelers from seven more.

The White House says the order, signed Wednesday, is aimed at protecting U.S. national security. It goes into effect on Monday, June 9, 2025, at 12:01am (Washington, DC time / 04:01 GMT). Visas issued before that date will not be revoked.

“I must act to protect the national security and national interest of the United States and its people,” President Trump said.

In a video statement, Trump pointed to the recent attack at a pro-Israel rally in Boulder, Colorado, as justification for the new measures.

“The recent attack… underscored the extreme dangers posed to our country by the entry of foreign nationals who are not properly vetted.

“We will not let what happened in Europe happen to America.

“Very simply, we cannot have open migration from any country where we cannot safely and reliably vet and screen those who seek to enter the United States.

“We will not allow people to enter our country who wish to do us harm,” he said.

The White House also echoed his remarks online:

“We cannot have open migration from any country where we cannot safely and reliably vet and screen… That is why today I am signing a new executive order placing travel restrictions on countries including Yemen, Somalia, Haiti, Libya, and numerous others.” – President Trump

A Repeat of Trump’s 2017 “Travel Ban”

This order resembles Trump’s controversial 2017 travel ban, which targeted seven predominantly Muslim countries — including Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria, and Yemen.

That order led to chaos at airports worldwide, legal challenges, and accusations of religious discrimination. A revised version was eventually upheld by the U.S. Supreme Court in 2018.

Trump insisted the policy was based on security concerns, not religion — despite previously calling for “a total and complete shutdown of Muslims entering the United States” during his 2016 campaign.

Countries under Full Travel Ban:

Afghanistan

Chad

Congo

Equatorial Guinea

Eritrea

Haiti

Iran

Libya

Myanmar

Somalia

Sudan

Yemen

Countries with Additional Travel Restrictions:

Burundi

Cuba

Laos

Sierra Leone

Togo

Turkmenistan

Venezuela

